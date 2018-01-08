Senate panel eyes end-January deadline for tackling tax amnesty

Even as government agencies struggle to make sure the provisions of the first part of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law are well understood and not hijacked by profiteers, lawmakers are already gearing to tackle the next wave of reforms.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee, for one, has set a tight deadline for itself in tackling at least three tax-amnesty bills that are part of the next-wave reforms listed as part of the sequel of revenue raisers for the government.

“The committee is finalizing the tax-amnesty bill for reporting out within the first two weeks of sessions,” Ways and Means Panel Chairman Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara told the BusinessMirror over the weekend.

The Senate resumes sessions on January 15, which means that, following Angara’s self-imposed target, the tax-amnesty measure should be ready at committee level by end-January.

Asked if his committee will tackle just his own measure—Senate Bill (SB) 942—or include in discussions two other tax-amnesty bills—one by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto (SB 920) and another by Sen. Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV (SB 1494)—Angara replied in a text message that the effort will be “consolidated already.” SB 942, or the “Grant of Tax Amnesty Act,” was filed by Angara on August 1, 2016, with Sen. Nancy S. Binay as coauthor. Its long title is “An Act of Enhancing Revenue Administration and Collection By Granting An Amnesty On All Unpaid Internal Revenue Taxes Imposed By The National Government For Taxable Year 2015 And Prior Years.”

Urgency to tackle TRAIN sequel

Tackling the second-wave reforms or the sequel to the TRAINis of urgency to the Duterte administration, which needs to fund the ambitious “Build, Build, Build” flagship infrastructure program.

When he signed the TRAIN bill, into law—Republic Act (RA) 10963—last December 19, President Duterte had pointed out that this was just an initial part of the gains under the comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP).

Congress has passed “two-thirds of the expected revenues from Package 1 of the TRAIN,” according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

The remaining one-third involves provisions on the estate-tax amnesty, a general tax amnesty, the proposed adjustments in the Motor Vehicle Users Charge and amendments to the bank secrecy law and automatic exchange of information, the DOF explained in a briefing statement.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee began in March 2017 its deliberations on the TRAIN, which was filed in the chamber by Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III as SB 1408 last March 22.

The Senate began conducting plenary debates on the revised measure, SB 1592, last September 23 and finally approved it with substantial amendments last November 28.

The upper chamber ratified the bicameral conference committee version last December 13, with Angara expressing satisfaction with it even though he acknowledged to reporters that they had to concede much ground along the way.

2nd package of CTRP

Lawmakers and lobbyists for certain sectors impacted by the reforms predict, separately, that there will be more fierce debates when the sequel to TRAIN is tackled.

One group that expressed dismay over the “minimal” hike in excise tax on tobacco, the Action for Economic Reforms, said they will not give up the fight. Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the DOF will submit to Congress this January the second package of the government’s CTRP.

The DOF quoted Duterte as giving instructions, right after signing the TRAIN law, to ensure its effective implementation and to immediately submit to the Congress in early 2018 the CTRP’s Package 2.

Package 2 aims to lower corporate-income taxes and modernize fiscal incentives in a bid to complement the expected incremental revenues from the first package, according to the DOF.

“We are very pleased that the legislature passed the TRAIN bill. The President signed it into law although there are some provisions that he vetoed…. We are moving forward with the implementation of the tax reform,” Dominguez said at last week’s interagency Development Budget Coordination Council meeting. “We are going to submit to Congress Package 2 of the CTRP in January 2018,” the DOF press release quoted Dominguez as saying. The finance chief said that, in terms of revenue potential, Package 2 would be “neutral.”

‘Tax relief, revenue raiser’

The Duterte administration had touted TRAIN as one that strikes a balance between providing tax relief—by way of hefty income tax cuts for individuals—and raising revenue for infrastructure and services.

Both Dominguez and Angara had claimed that 99 percent of the country’s population will benefit from TRAIN, with salaried employees and self-employed individuals earning a taxable income of P250,000 per year, or around P21,000 a month, exempted from paying the personal-income tax (PIT). Other taxpayers in higher income brackets will also get to enjoy significant PIT cuts, except the ultra-rich or those earning P8 million a year and above.

Also, 13th-month pay and other bonuses amounting to P90,000 a month are nontaxable.

In Dominguez’s reckoning, the substantial cuts in personal-income tax, will, in effect, increase the take-home pay of the majority of taxpayers, which will, in turn, boost their disposal income or purchasing power and further stimulate the economy.

Angara’s confidence about meeting a strict timeline in refining the consolidated tax-amnesty bill may be partly arising from the support signaled by the Senate Minority bloc.

Last Sunday fielding questions in a radio interview, Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon was asked about the tax amnesty and he categorically said: “We will support that because that proposal was championed by the administration in order to start from a clean slate.”