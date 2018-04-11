Senate panel eyes charges vs Aquino, former government officials over vaccine mess 

Senate probers, after an exhaustive inquiry into the P3.5-billion Dengvaxia mess, endorsed the filing of graft charges against former President Benigno S. Aquino III and other ranking officials of the previous administration linked to the controversial purchase of anti-dengue vaccines.

The Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Sen. Richard J. Gordon, will submit its recommendations for plenary action when the Senate reconvenes sessions on May 14.

The panel reported finding an “obvious conspiracy” between Aquino and his Health Secretary Janette Garin, saying this “was made clear during our hearings” on the Dengvaxia case.

“The confederacy to procure and inject en masse was not merely ill-advised, or unwise. It was criminal,” the Blue Ribbon report said, adding, “law violations would not have been committed without the indispensable cooperation of those responsible.”

It noted that each of the personalities cited in the Blue Ribbon report “was responsible, were participants in a conspiracy using machinations that cheated the government of scarce resources and endangered the lives of our youth.”

The report added: “Others profited, others were enablers or, worse, facilitated the implementation of this sad chapter in our health policy history. Pieces of testimony and documents have shown that people in government, up to the topmost level, were responsible: for the purchase, the introduction and injections, the grave disregard for adverse effects on the health of our young children, and the damage it has caused civil service and its processes.”

Gordon’s committee report recommended further investigation of other Aquino administration officials involved in the Dengvaxia case “or, where evidence will suffice, prosecuted for violations of Republic Act (RA) 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

It cited Section 3 (g) of RA 3019, which penalizes the act of “entering, on behalf of the government, into any contract or transaction manifestly and grossly disadvantageous…whether or not the public officer profited or will profit thereby.”

“They and their ilk wronged the poor and suffering Filipinos for the sake of political expediency and greed,” the Gordon committee report said. “One need not be a lawyer to conclude that, indeed, a grave social injustice was committed here.”

The Senate probers also reported that Aquino “did not exercise utmost diligence expected of a President when, without a hint of care, he went ahead with the program even if “the clinical trials were not over, therefore not complete. The trials were supposed to end in November 2017, and yet they were ordering it for mass vaccination.”

The report’s findings added that Aquino “deliberately refused to heed the warnings that were given out by experts as to its dangers. Neither did he listen, nor paid attention to those who really knew how long the ill effects would be.”

Former Congressman Erin Tanada, Liberal Party vice president for External Affairs, questioned the timing of the release of the Blue Ribbon report on Dengvaxia, voicing suspicion it “could be a move to cover up controversies hounding the administration.”

“This is simply a smokescreen of the administration to hide the issues hounding its officials,” Tanada said. “Why was the committee report released to the public before it has been filed or sponsored? Are not the signatures of the majority of the committee members required before the report can be filed? What happens to the report if the majority disagrees?”

Tanada noted the release of the Blue Ribbon chairman’s report “coincided with the impending closure of Boracay Island, the President’s order to the House of Repre-sentatives to hasten the impeachment process against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno and the rising prices of goods and services.”

Rep. Teddy B. Baguilat Jr. of the Lone District of Ifugao also aired doubts over the “fairness” of Gordon’s report, noting that “it focused mainly on the past administration, but did not dwell on the current government.” He said the Dengvaxia vaccination program was also implemented at the start of the current administration.