Senate mulls over options to freeze TRAIN law’s fuel excise tax provision

The chairman of the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee is mulling over options to move for the suspension of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law’s provision imposing higher excise tax on fuel.

Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian confirmed on Tuesday he is just awaiting inflation forecast this June before pushing for the adoption of mitigating measures, including fuel tax suspension.

“It [June inflation forecast] will give us an indication whether it is moving fast or slowing down,” Gatchalian said in an ambush interview. “If it slows down, then that is a good sign. If it accelerates, then we will have to strongly recommend the suspension of excise tax.”

The senator, however, hastened to clarify he is not suggesting suspension of the entire TRAIN law, “just the excise tax on fuel.”

“The Senate has the power to repeal a portion of that law,” he added.

Gatchalian said this means enacting remedial legislation soon after Congress reconvenes regular sessions on July 23.

Asked what will trigger the fuel excise tax adjustment, the senator cited the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) new target of “around 4.5 percent, the second increase of their target, from 4.1 percent to 4.5 percent now.”

“They [BSP] increased the upper limit of the target. For example, [if] this would breach 4.5 percent at a faster rate, then we have to do some drastic measures. We cannot take it sitting down.”

Gatchalian indicated he will schedule a briefing from the Duterte administration’s economic managers, including academe, when regular sessions resume later this month.

“At least, after the second quarter we have an indication,” he said, adding that “the resolution I filed to review inflation forecasts is ongoing.”

This developed after Sens. Joseph Victor Ejercito and Paulo Benigno Aquino IV earlier pressed for a Senate review of the TRAIN law, citing its “inflationary effects”

Ejercito initially batted for TRAIN’s suspension “if the trend continues to breach the inflation threshold.”