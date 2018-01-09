Senate minority awaits Supreme Court ruling on validity of longer martial-law extension in Mindanao

THE Senate minority bloc is backing a petition filed by Makabayan congressmen asking the Supreme Court (SC) to junk a longer extension of martial law in Marawi by another year. The first 90- day extension expired last December 31, and a second extension was proposed to last for one year, from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

“Yes, we support the petition because that will allow the Supreme Court to once more pass upon the validity of the declaration of the extension,” Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon told reporters.

Drilon asserts that the Constitution provides for such remedy, adding “the Court is obliged, under the Constitution, to render a decision 30 days after it is submitted for decision.”

The senator said the High Tribunal “has to act on it, on the merits, as distinguished from the old Constitution where the Supreme Court then could consider it as political question and decline to decide.”

“In this particular case, under our present system, the Supreme Court must decide on the validity of the extension,” Drilon said. “That is a welcome move that gives the SC an opportunity to pass upon the validity of the extension.”

The petitioners opposing the one-year martial-law extension included National Union of People’s Lawyers Chairman Neri Colmenares, Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna, Party-list Rep. Emmi de Jesus of Gabriela, Bayan Secretary-General Renato Reyes Jr., Party-list Rep. France Castro of ACT, Party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis, Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago of Kabataan, Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio of ACT and lawyers Minverva Lopez and Kathy Panguban.