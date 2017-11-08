Senate measure proposes ‘lifetime’ ownership of cell phone numbers

Congress is in the process of crafting a law allowing cell phone owners to permanently retain their mobile number, even if they switch network providers.

“Our phone numbers are already an extension of people’s lives,” said Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, principal author of Senate Bill (SB) 1237, to be known as the Mobile Number Portability Act.

“This is a straightforward and exciting bill that will empower consumers.”

He added that the bill also “aims to break the duopoly in the telecom industry and spur efficiency by allowing a third or even fourth telecom players to enter the Philippine market.”

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Economic Affairs Committee, expects early passage of the law will also encourage competition among telco players and, in turn, “generate better services with the best value for money.”

The lawmaker recalled that way back in 2008, the National Telecommunications Communications (NTC) had already tried to adopt a mobile number portability scheme in the market, but this was shelved due to “high costs of porting mobile numbers” and left unresolved the question as to who would shoulder the costs.

During Tuesday’s committee hearing, however, it was reported to the senators that technological advancements since then may have lowered the cost of mobile portability operations, making it essentially viable.

“Our technology has come a long way since 2008,” noted Gatchalian, adding that “prices of the software we need to operate the porting of mobile numbers have gone down.”

Still, he did not rule out the possibility that “consumers may shoulder some of the costs, but we are currently consolidating studies and frameworks to make it completely free for all subscribers.”

According to Gatchalian, the benefits of the mobile number portability have long been recognized by various developed countries, such as Singapore, Germany and Canada, as well as developing countries like Afghanistan and Ecuador.

“Some third world countries legislated the Mobile Portability Act and some have executive issuances already. With the support of NTC and our current telco players we can legislate this bill in our country for the benefit of all of our consumers.”