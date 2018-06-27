Senate eyes review of TRAIN law social mitigating measures

The Senate is poised to open an inquiry into “unexplained delays” in government delivery of social measures to mitigate the impact of higher levies under the Duterte administration’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, also known as TRAIN law.

Upon resumption of Congress sessions next month, senators are expected to adopt Resolution 767 filed by detained Sen. Leila M. de Lima, paving the way for the upcoming Senate assessment of the TRAIN law’s mitigating measures, with a view to enact amending legislation to plug loopholes, if needed.

Resolution 767 specifically tasks the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, chaired by de Lima, to hold Senate hearings in order to get updates from implementing Executive agencies on the status of remedial measures intended to “cushion the adverse impact” of the TRAIN Law.

The senator cited the “unexpected surge in inflation,” saying this should have spurred “immediate action on the part of our implementing agencies to fast-track the distribution of the social benefit provisions” provided in the TRAIN law.

De Lima lamented the “unexplained delays in implementation of the social benefit mechanisms in TRAIN Act led to the poorest of the poor taking the full brunt of inflation without any support system in sight to ease its impact.”

She pointed out that the TRAIN law, enacted last December, specifically provided that a portion of the yearly incremental revenues be alloted for social welfare and benefits programs which include unconditional cash transfers, fuel vouchers, fare and rice discounts, among others.

The senator, however, voiced concerns that since the implementation of the tax law, the “average year-to-date headline inflation has already breached the upper limit of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas target of 2 percent to 4 percent for 2018 and hit a five-year high of 4.6 percent as early as May this year.”

Moreover, de Lima took note that headline inflation has been forecast to surge further for the rest of the year due to the second-round effect of the TRAIN, such as the anticipated approval of fare and wage-hike petitions that, she said, could further result to inflationary pressures.

“Even the fuel voucher program under the Department of Transportation has not yet been implemented for the public-utility vehicles, amid the continuing increases of crude oil prices in the global market,” de Lima said.

In a news statement, de Lima, likewise, expressed disappointment over what she described as “the mismanagement by the National Food Authority of the supply of cheaper rice that further exacerbated the already-difficult situation of consumers because prices of the staple have steadily increased.”

She suggested that with the rising costs of basic goods and commodities, particularly those consumed by the poor, “there is a need for the Senate to look into how the Executive department is addressing the problem of the decreasing purchasing power of our consumers.”

At the same time, the senator recalled that Rep. Dakila Cua, a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, also admitted that implementation of the administration-sponsored TRAIN law has “already been marred with delays.”

Citing reports reaching her office, de Lima quoted Cua claim that the distribution of social benefits cards to unemployed wage earners and the poorest 50 percent of the population lacked a definite time frame, preventing target beneficiaries from availing themselves of discounts on fare and rice, and free skills training.

Invoking her position as chairman of the Senate Social Justice Committee, the senator said the panel would move to “find out if additional and targeted social safety nets are urgently needed to be passed in order to mitigate the burden of the Duterte administration’s tax-reform law to poor Filipino families.”