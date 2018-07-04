Senate eyes deeper probe of P8-billion DOH anomaly

THE Senate Committee on Health is poised to enlist Blue Ribbon panel investigators to conduct a deeper inquiry into the alleged multibillion-peso anomalies in the Department of Health’s P8-billion project to put up barangay health stations (BHS) all over the country.

Senate President Tito Sotto and Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, committee chairman, spearheaded Wednesday’s inquiry into the Health department’s BHS project first implemented under the Aquino administration. It involved building 5,700 school-based rural health units throughout the country, to ensure easy access to primary health care.

Citing testimonies obtained at the hearing, Ejercito added that a P3.6-billion fund was also released to health stations for the DOH’s dengvaxia vaccine project, but senators have yet to be informed how this was implemented, as there was “no detail provided” to back up claims.

Ejercito added Senate probers were informed “they (DOH) officials were also asking for the release of funds for BHS projects even without verified sites for the barangay health units.”

The senator told reporters after the hearing, “There was collusion (may sabwatan).”

He confirmed the Senate probers were also informed that at least P10.6 billion was also “missing” in Philhealth funds, adding that Senate probers were “not satisfied with the explanations” given by DOH officials, who will likely be summoned anew for further grilling.

“We found out there are many problems in PhilHealth, including fraudulent claims,” Ejercito reported.

The senator indicated that the Senate Health Committee inquiry report is likely to cite still unnamed erring officials for “misappropriation and technical malversation,” even as Ejercito added they may pass on their probe’s findings to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee for further inquiry because “this involves public accountability.”