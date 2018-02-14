Senate aims to do away with added telco charge  

The Senate is on track to ban “burdensome interconnection fees” charged to cell-phone users by public telecommunications entities (PTEs) for calls and text messages made between two different telco networks.

“We are here to protect consumers. And the consumer, not being made aware he is calling through a different PTE, is helpless in being charged P2.50 for mobile calls and 15 centavos for SMS or text messages,” Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. said, in introducing a key amendment to Senate Bill (SB) 1636, embodying the proposed Lifetime Cellphone Number Act.

Taking the floor during plenary deliberations on SB 1636, Lacson batted for the removal of the so-called interconnectivity fee imposed by PTEs on mobile phone subscribers for domestic calls and SMS or text messages between giant telcos Globe and Smart, for instance.

According to Lacson, the National Telecommunications Commission figures indicated the telecommunications firms “made some P806.9 million in 2016 in interconnection fees on domestic calls including SMS [or text messages].”

Yet, he added, the P806.9 million is a “measly 0.82 percent” of the total operating revenue in 2016 of P98.35 billion.

Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, principal sponsor of SB 1636, readily adopted Lacson’s amendment taking note that many cellphone subscribers are stuck to a single network because they are avoiding interconnection fees.

“With this amendment, Sen. Lacson [had] managed to save consumers almost P6 billion in interconnection fees,” Gatchalian said, pointing out that “it is not a one-time interconnection fee but per minute [basis].”

In accepting the amendment, Gatchalian agreed with Lacson that “this is actually a lot of savings for consumers considering every time you call another network you are charged P2.50 per minute, on top of P7.50 per minute call, even on dropped calls.”