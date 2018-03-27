Semis race heats up

WITH De La Salle University safely perched in the Final Four, three teams—Ateneo de Manila, Far Eastern University (FEU) and National University (NU)—have yet to secure themselves guaranteed spots in the semifinals four of the Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

Going into the Lenten break, Ateneo has to win one more match to safely tuck a semifinal seat—this, despite the Lady Eagles toting an 8-2 won-lost card to trail the Lady Archers, who are 9-2 at the top of the heap.

FEU is 7-4 and needs two more wins to secure its place in the next round and NU had a 6-1 start but has lost its last four games in the second round, dropped to fourth place with a 6-5 record and must win three of its remaining games to complete the Final Four picture.

NU will play teams with flickering Final Four hopes—University of the Philippines (UP) on April 4 and University of the East (UE) on April 8—and FEU on April 15.

The Lady Bulldogs must win two of those three remaining eliminations matches to advance and potentially give graduating star Jaja Santiago a rousing farewell from the league.

“We are hurting. We’ve been doing everything but we don’t know why we get these results. It really hurts,” said NU setter Jasmin Nabor, who cried with her teammates after losing to University of Santo Tomas (UST) last Sunday, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 9-25.

NU Head Coach Babes Castillo, however, preferred to keep his composure.

“Still no panic button, but there is intervention,” Castillo said.

“When my players cried, I never left their side because that’s what I promised them—I will never leave them. We’ll go through all the pain and victories together,” he said.

And as the league goes on a 10-day break to observe Lent, it is every team for itself for the fifth to seventh placers—Adamson University (5-6), UST (4-7) and UP (3-8)—as their fate are out of their hands.

But they must sweep their remaining games and hope the top 4 teams collapse in the season’s homestretch.

UE (2-9) is out of contention but the Lady Red Warriors remain a dangerous side that could play the spoiler’s role anytime.

The Lady Falcons led 2-1 to give the Lady Eagles a scare last Sunday, but they couldn’t keep up and took a 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 24-26, 12-15 beating.

Adamson University Head Coach Airess Padda was disappointed about the lost opportunity but stressed to her wards to stay positive as they face an acid test in their last three matches—FEU on April 7, De La Salle on April 11 and UST on April 14.

“It’s extremely difficult. We’ve been trying to approach every game like it is a Final Four match because we’re playing to get in there,” Padda said. “After losing to Ateneo, we need to win every game.”

UST, which won back-to-back matches to fan its semifinals chances, has a tough schedule ahead—Ateneo on April 4, De La Salle on April 8 and Adamson University on April 14.

“Hopefully we’re still on track for the Final Four. That’s our motivation,” UST Head Coach KungFu Reyes said. “We have three remaining games. We’re going to work hard for these games.”

UP is not giving up, as well despite being at eighth place. The Lady Maroons will battle NU on April 4, Ateneo on April 7 and UE on April 14.

“I still want to win, I want to win strong and finish strong,” Lady Maroons coach Gody Okumu said. “It’s not about endurance, it’s about consistency and paying attention and hanging on. That’s what we can do.”