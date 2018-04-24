Sell sunny PHL, Russian envoy urges

THE warm weather may allow the country to get a slice of the 22 million-strong Russian travel and tourism outflow market.

This is according to Russian Ambassador Igor A. Khovaev, who’s also urging that the Philippines should be more aggressive in promoting its “sunny-ness,” the weather and its people.

“If I may advice, you should to be more aggressive in promoting and advertising the tourism industry of your country. You should participate in travel and international tourism fairs and exhibitions on the territory of Russia,” he said during a BusinessMirror media forum at the business newspaper’s headquarters in Makati City, which posted a 33-degree Celsius temperature.

Khovaev, who is an expert on Asian affairs having been assigned twice to Vietnam, said: “The Russian people should know your potential. The Russian mentality likes exploring new countries, new destinations, especially in [the] winter season.”

He said in winter, when the temperature drops to several degrees below zero in several places, “many Russians want to go abroad to spend New Year and Christmas holidays on tropical countries.”

“So you should be more aggressive,” Khovaev said.

He noted that last year, 1.3 million Russian tourists visited Thailand. About half a million of them went to Vietnam and 400,000 to Indonesia, Khovaev added.

He asked the BusinessMirror how many they think Russians visited the country last year. When someone said 10,000, Khovaev quipped: “You’re too pessimistic.”

According to the envoy, the actual number is 40,000 Russian tourists; “a very low number compared to Thailand and the others.”

“Why?”

Nonetheless, Khovaev believes the Philippines “can attract more Russian people.”

“[And,] of course, all Filipinos are most welcome in Russia. Russia has a lot to offer to Filipinos,” he said. “So, please, I’m saying again, it’s time for you Filipinos to discover Russia.”

Still, Khovaev admits that Thailand has a logistical advantage over the Philippines because there are direct flights between Moscow and Bangkok.

However, Russia’s top envoy here promises that, given more exposure and frequent interactions between the two people, “it’s just a matter of time, if there’s a demand, for direct air tickets.”

“Of course, direct air connections will be established, definitely.”

Khovaev said there have been charter flights a few years ago from Vladivostok and Khabarovsk to Manila. There were also flights between the Siberian region and Cebu, some four years ago, he recalls.

He said the Department of Tourism should also take note that among Russian tourists, “there are many business people among them.”

“So for them it’s not only an opportunity to spend their holiday, but also the possibility to explore your business opportunities.”

With the increase in the number of tourists, there’s also an expected increase in tourism spending, as Khovaev said Russians are not stingy people.

“Russian tourists, in my humble opinion, are the ideal ones because they want not only to spend their time on the beach, but they most want also to see your cultural and historical monuments, to learn more about your culture, to establish more contacts with you people,” he said. “And we spend a lot of money. We Russian people are not stingy.”

According to Khovaev: “We like spending or, even to some extent, wasting money.” This gibe was followed by laughter that was shared among discussants.

Asked to name one place in Russia where Filipino travelers can focus on, Khovaev paused and admitted, “It’s difficult as there are so many places to see in Russia.”

As a compromise, the envoy suggests spending a week in Moscow and a week in Saint Petersburg.

Khovaev said he is sure many Russians highly value Filipino hospitality.

“And for me as an ambassador, because the more Russian people visit your country, the more they will know about your country.”