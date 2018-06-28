Seized counterfeit goods destroyed at Camp Crame

Officials destroyed on Thursday at least P11.8 million worth of counterfeit items that were among those seized in the continuing campaign of the government against violations of the intellectual-property rights (IPR).

The ceremonial destruction of confiscated pirated goods that included luxury bags, shoes, apparels, digital video discs, medicines and lubricants by IPR officials led by Intellectual Property Office (IPO) Director General Josephine Santiago took place at Camp Crame.

The destroyed products were among the P6.7 billion worth of fake goods that were hauled in by different law-enforcement agencies under the National Council on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) during the first five months of his year.

“The significant surge in seizures in the first five months of the year is a testament to the sustained effort and determination of the NCIPR to tackle the ills of piracy and counterfeiting,” Santiago said, adding the hauls were also a result of a strengthened enforcement efforts.

The five-month figure represented 80 percent of the total seizure of the government last year, which stood at P8.2 billion.

The IPO said the P6.7-billion haul would even increase as soon as it would complete reports from other NCIPR members, such as the National Bureau of Investigation, the Food and Drugs Administration and the Optical Media Board.

Based on the record of the IPO, fake cigarettes and cigarette paraphernalia, which included packing machines, raw materials, filters and stamps, topped the list of seized counterfeit and pirated products from January up to May this year.

“Of the additional P1.4 billion worth of fake goods captured in April and May, P1.3 billion were again fake cigarettes and cigarette paraphernalia,” the agency said.

IPO Deputy Director General Teodoro Pascua said the apparent trend in the spread of counterfeit cigarettes could be due to market demand borne by the rising prices of genuine cigarette products.

It could also be a “product of the private sector’s more proactive reporting of counterfeiting activities in cigarettes,” he said.

Following the seized cigarette products were hand bags and wallets and optical discs.

Santiago said that the IPO is exploring alternative solutions in addressing the problem of piracy and it includes holding developmental meetings with involved sectors and government units.

This is aside from the intensified enforcement operations against pirates and other IPR violators.