Seize the day and take the stage at Google Demo Day Asia

Do you think your startup has what it takes to become the next great tech champion in Asia? Now you have a chance to prove it at the first-ever Google Demo Day Asia, where the region’s most outstanding startup founders will gather to pitch to top regional and global investors onstage in Shanghai on September 20.

Our CEO Sundar Pichai announced Demo Day Asia earlier this year. There are thousands of cutting-edge startups working on the next big idea in the region, and we want to give you a global stage. If your startup is headquartered in Asia Pacific, you can check out our guidelines and apply now on our site. The deadline to apply to participate in Demo Day Asia is July 1 at 11:59 pm SGT.

If your startup is selected to pitch, you’ll receive mentorship from Google to deliver the perfect pitch to a panel of distinguished investors. You’ll also get to represent your country on an all-expenses-paid immersion program in China to learn about its startup ecosystem from successful founders. While there, you’ll have the opportunity to meet top venture capital investors and find out what they look for in a startup. If you impress them, you may even be able to come home with some funding. Since 2014, businesses that have pitched at Demo Days have gone on to raise $273 million, and we hope to catalyze similar opportunities for this region’s founders.

If you believe that your startup is the great tech champion Asia has been waiting for, or if you know of a great founder, remember to apply before July 1, 11:59 pm SGT. You can also learn more about the value of Google Demo Day, read success stories, and review the eligibility criteria for the program on our official website.

Startups across Asia are building the products and services of our future. We hope you’re just excited as we are to cheer them on!