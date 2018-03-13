Seguerra quits National Youth Commission post

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. has confirmed the resignation of National Youth Commission Chairman Aiza Seguerra.

Asked on the reason for Seguerra’s resignation, Roque said he is yet to talk to the former child actress.

The President appointed Seguerra in 2016, serving a three-year term.

Seguerra, in her Facebook post, said she met with President Duterte on March 5 to tender her resignation and tell him personally her reason, noting that the President was very understanding and very supportive of her decision.

“He [Mr. Duterte] was like a father. He listened, understood and boosted my morale. I told him how much I valued his trust and how this experience made me appreciate public service and our public servants,” she said.

Seguerra also thanked the commission and everyone she have worked with for the past year and a half.

“Thank you for believing in me and for making my chairmanship, as short as it may have been, one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life,” she said.

Seguerra also addressed the Filipino youth, saying that she learned a lot from them.

“You are the heart of the society and you must be heard. In this very divisive society, I hope you will lead the country in finding commonalities that will bring us all together. Be kind, always.” she said.