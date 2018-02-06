SC: ‘No jurisdiction over House, Senate Charter change impasse’

THE Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday junked for lack of jurisdiction a petition seeking to end the impasse between the House of Representatives and the Senate due to their conflicting positions on how to amend the 1987 Constitution to pave the way for a federal form of government.

At a news briefing following the Court’s regular en banc session, SC Spokesman Theodore O. Te said the 15-man High Tribunal was unanimous in dismissing the petition for declaratory relief filed by Arturo de Castro, a professor of Law and Mandatory Continuing Legal Education lecturer, dean of the College of Criminology and associate law dean and bar review director of the University of Manila.

The Court held that it has no original jurisdiction over declaratory relief actions, as such jurisdiction belongs to the regional trial court.

“Its jurisdiction is limited to appellate review of declaratory relief judgments rendered by the trial courts,” the SC declared.

It also pointed out that the petition effectively sought an advisory opinion from the Court on the manner of voting of Congress in amending the Constitution, which it does not render as its role is to settle actual controversies and not give advisory opinions.

In his petition, de Castro said the Court’s intervention is necessary to avoid an impending constitutional crisis, which may lead to another People Power Revolution and the establishment of a revolutionary government.

Specifically, de Castro is seeking the Court’s declaration on whether the votes of the Senate and the House of Representatives should be counted separately or jointly to determine the three-fourths majority.

De Castro is also asking the Court to rule on whether the revision of the Constitution is a political question outside of the jurisdiction of the SC.

The petition stemmed from the Senate’s refusal to heed the call of the House of Representatives for a joint constituent assembly to propose revision of the Constitution to shift from unitary to federal system of government.

As a result, the House of Representatives decided to go ahead with the proceedings to propose revisions to the Constitution even without the participation of the Senate, and to draft a revised Constitution to be submitted to the people in a plebiscite.

He also cited the conflicting opinions expressed by legal luminaries in the interpretation of Section 1 (1), Article XVII of the 1987 Constitution on Amendments or Revisions.

De Castro noted that the SC, as the final arbiter of constitutional questions, should resolve the constitutional issue of whether the House of Representatives alone may propose amendments to the Constitution.