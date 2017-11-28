SC allows justices, staff to testify in Sereno’s impeachment case

THE 15-man High Tribunal on Tuesday allowed its justices and court officials to testify in the impeachment case filed against Chief Justice Maria A. Lourdes Sereno before the House Committee on Justice.

The Supreme Court (SC) voted unanimously during its regular en banc session to, allow Associate Justices Teresita de Castro and Noel Tijam, as well as other court officials, to testify on administrative matters of the impeachment complaint.

“The court is not requiring them, but the court is granting them clearance if they so wish to appear and testify on administrative matters,” SC Spokesman Theodore Te told reporters.

Aside from de Castro and Tijam, also invited by the House Justice Committee to appear during the impeachment hearing against Sereno were retired SC Justice Arturo Brion, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, SC en banc Clerk of Court Felipa Anama, Deputy Clerk of Court Lani Papa and Te.

Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio presided over the en banc deliberations after Sereno decided to inhibit herself, being the one involved on the matter.

Carpio will also be tasked as member in charge to draft the resolution containing the guidelines of the appearance of the invited resource persons. Te explained that, on adjudicative matters, or matters involving decision of cases, which would include deliberations of cases, the Court allowed only de Castro to testify.

Meanwhile, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez and Majority Leader Rodolfo C. Fariñas Sr. of Ilocos Norte said the House of Representatives would not compel Sereno to appear in the hearing of the Committee on Justice on the impeachment case against her. Alvarez and Fariñas admitted that their rules do not allow them to compel Sereno to appear before the committee.

Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon and Sen. Francis G. Escudero raised concerns over a possible constitutional crisis, following the statement of House Justice Committee Chairman Reynaldo V. Umali that his panel is authorized by the Constitution to compel the attendance of witnesses, including Sereno, in the impeachment proceedings.

Alvarez said that if the Committee on Justice finds enough evidence, they will certainly transmit the case to the Senate for the trial stage. “However, if we do not have [evidence] after so many hearings we will stop it here [in the lower chamber].”

Fariñas, meanwhile, bared that during the recent executive session of the Committee on Justice, he advised lawmakers that under the rules—whether in administrative or criminal cases—the respondent cannot be compelled to testify.

“We’re giving her the opportunity. If she does not want to attend, we will just base our decisions on whatever the complainant presents,” Fariñas said.