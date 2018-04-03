SC affirms order to PNP to submit documentation on government’s drug war 

THE Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday turned down the plea of Solicitor General Jose C. Calida to recall its resolution directing him to submit all records and documents related to the government’s antidrug campaign.

At a news briefing, SC Spokesman Theodore O. Te said the 15-man High Tribunal decided to junk Calida’s motion at the start of their yearly summer session in Baguio City.

“The Court denied the solicitor general’s motion for reconsideration of the Court’s order dated December 5, 2017, and directed the respondents to comply with the said order by submitting the required reports within a period of 15 days from notice,” Te announced.

It can be recalled that in its December 5 order, the SC mandated to submit within 60 days documents, including the list of persons killed in legitimate police operations from July 1, 2016, to November 30, 2017; list of deaths under investigation from July 1, 2016, to November 30, 2017; list of Chinese and Filipino-Chinese drug lords who have been neutralized; list of drugs involved whether shabu, cocaine, marijuana, opioids, etc.; comparative tables in index crimes, statistics of internal cleansing within the police force; and drug watch lists in affected areas.

The SC also directed the Office of the Solicitor General to submit the list of warrants and warrantless arrests in high-value target police operations and the list of cases under investigation under the Philippine National Police (PNP) Internal Affairs Service.

The order was issued by the SC after it concluded the oral arguments on the petitions questioning the legal basis of the government’s antidrug war.

Calida cited risk to national security in seeking the recall of the Court’s directive.

“Their submission would not only compromise ongoing police antidrug operations, but [would] likewise put at risk the lives of informants who provide such information,” Calida said in his motion for reconsideration.

He added the right to information, including rights to official records, is not absolute and that the Constitution provides that the people’s right to know is limited to “matters of public concern.”

Calida also said that the SC might open the floodgates for the filing of baseless claims, even if it is aimed at nothing other than engaging in fishing expeditions.

The oral arguments stemmed from the petition filed by the Center for International Law (CenterLaw), seeking the issuance of a writ of amparo to protect the residents of 26 barangays in San Andres Bukid, Manila City, against the government’s anti-illegal drug war.

On the other hand, the petition filed by the Free Legal Assistance Group asked the High Court to declare as unconstitutional PNP’s CMC 16-2016, or “Oplan Double Barrel,” which it said allows the police to “neutralize” suspected drug pushers, instead of arresting and prosecuting them.