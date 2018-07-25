SBP, PBA set to bare Asiad five

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is expected to formally announce the composition of the national men’s team to the Asian Games, as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) governors meet today at the league headquarters in Libis to determine who would vie in Indonesia next month.

Although the national team would virtually be a Rain or Shine squad, the SBP still has to make the official announcement about the team that will have NLEX’s Yeng Guiao as head coach and the Elasto Painters’ Caloy Garcia as his chief assistant.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said on Tuesday Rain or Shine, which had a league-best eliminations record of nine wins in 12 games in the Commissioner’s Cup, has already received the blessing of the PBA governors.

“The governors will tackle some issues that need to be finalized. But it’s already really Rain or Shine,” Marcial said.