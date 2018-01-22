SBMA signs accord with IP group for Ayta conservation project

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) formally signed an agreement with the Subic Indigenous Peoples Assistance Group (Sipag) last week for the implementation of a conservation program to benefit the Magbukun Ayta tribe in this free port.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Wilma T. Eisma signed the agreement with Sipag President Betty Fielder in the presence of Magbukun tribe leaders on Wednesday at the SBMA office.

Eisma said the SBMA will give its all-out support to the program as it complements the agency’s conservation and environment-protection program.

“We have pledged our all-out support to this project because it strengthens our fundamental advocacy to protect the natural environment of the Subic Freeport,” Eisma said. “Of course, part of the effort goes to the conservation of the indigenous Ayta culture, and we also support that.”

Under the agreement, the SBMA allowed Sipag to use a building at the Naval Magazine area in the Freeport for the establishment of the proposed Ayta Cultural Skills Development and Livelihood Training Center.

Sipag had launched its Indigenous Communities Conservation Area (Icca) project last December under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to help protect and preserve the indigenous Ayta environment and culture here.

Fielder said the project would be implemented with the support of the local government unit of Morong, Bataan, and the Philippine Association for Intercultural Development.

The project places the Magbukun Ayta tribe at the forefront of conservation efforts, since they live in the conservation site, which forms a part of the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Under the Icca program, residents living within or near the conservation area are tasked to serve as protectors of the environment, while the local government unit takes the lead in implementing conservation and protection activities.

The UNDP said Iccas are spaces de facto governed by indigenous peoples or local communities with evidently positive outcomes for the conservation of biological and cultural diversity.

The UNDP also said Iccas can be classified as sacred areas or ritual grounds for the indigenous communities residing near it, and may include forests, mountains, shorelines, wetlands, fishing areas and other bodies of water.

Project officials said that, with the Icca program, the continuation, revival or modification of traditional practices, or even new initiatives, may succeed in protecting and restoring natural resources and cultural values in the face of new threats or opportunities.