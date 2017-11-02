SBMA eyes natl funding for major Subic infra projects

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT­—For the first time in many years, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) will be requesting for national funding for major infrastructure projects to be undertaken here starting next year.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Wilma T. Eisma said she has already asked the national government to provide funding to further develop two crucial accesses to this premier free port: the Alava Pier, which is being eyed to draw cruise ships into Subic, and the Magsaysay Bridge, which links the Subic Freeport to the main business and entertainment avenue in Olongapo City.

She added she had asked finance department officials to consider the release of funds for Subic “as an investment for the national government.”

“We need to prioritize these infrastructure projects, since they will further push the Subic Freeport’s business potential,” Eisma said.

She added the national government would be getting back returns to its investment in time “because the SBMA would be giving back bigger remittances to the national treasury once these projects are completed.”

Eisma said the SBMA has been a self-sufficient government agency for at least a decade, but it would now need national funding to update facilities in Subic.

She added the SBMA would channel its own funds instead to other projects meant to enhance security in the Subic Freeport.

The two priority projects for national funding are estimated to cost more than P2.84 billion, with the repair of Alava and other piers in Subic eating up P2.45 billion.

Eisma said the Alava Pier is badly in need of dredging, and that its pilings have already deteriorated and need to be replaced.

She also said the Subic agency allocated P2.46 billion to repair and further develop Alava and other port facilities, considered the heart and soul of the Subic Freeport.

The SBMA had earlier presented its proposed budget for 2018 before the Senate finance subcommittee and asked for a P3.548-billion infrastructure budget.

Eisma said the Subic agency is planning to build the SBMA Corporate Center that will house all the offices of its departments and units for an estimated cost of P3.2 billion.

Aside from this, the SBMA identified the other projects as new Magsaysay bridge at a cost of P390,780,000; piers and wharves rehabilitation, P2,459,610,000; port dredging, P83,389,950; building of SBMA/Olongapo Museum, P80 million; continuous upgrading of the Subic Bay International Airport Facilities, P45,400,000; and concreting and repair of roads, P489,300,000.