Sarangani readies for 3-day festival

THE province of Sarangani is all set for the three-day Sarangani Bay festival happening from May 24 to 26, according to Sarangani Provincial Gov.Steve Chiongbian Solon.

Sarangani Bay Festival, also known to the locals as Sarbay Fest, is an annual event in Sarangani province. The festival is held every third week of May every year.

Sarangani province is composed of the seven municipalities of Glan, Kiamba, Maitum, Maasim, Malungon, Malapatan and Alabel, which shares the bay with nearby General Santos City.

The Sarangani Bay festival is a yearly event which is elebrated every third week of May and is recognized by the Department of Tourism nationwide as the annual biggest beach event in the province of Sarangani, Solon said in a news briefing on May 11.

“This time we are all set for the huge event.”

Around 150,000 local and foreign tourists are expected to participate in the festival, which would be centered on Barangay Gumasa in Glan town, Sarangani province. The village is widely known for its white-sand beach.

This year’s festival takes off after President Duterte placed the whole Mindanao under Martial law during the height of the Marawi siege.

Solon said that led to the cancellation of the festival last year.

He added that holding the SarBay this year is the right and proper time for the province to celebrate without worrying about the chaos that once had happened in Marawi.

“Our annual Sarangani Bay Festival, which I canceled last 2017, was in consideration to the Marawi siege and the proclamation of martial law in Mindanao, but this time, we are now back on track with a bigger celebration as planned and will showcase the biggest beach party ever in southern Philippines,” Solon said.

“This May the festival is all set and all the day and our security is very tight and very much ready,” Solon said.

The SarBay Festival is organized by the Provincial Tourism Council, headed by Michelle Lopez-Solon, president of the Sarangani Provincial Tourism Council, who is the wife of Governor Solon.