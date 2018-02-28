Sanofi denies concealing data on Dengvaxia

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur has denied concealing safety issues related to its controversial dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

Sanofi Pasteur issued a statement “to address the inaccurate information regarding the transparency of data and findings related to Dengvaxia. All our vaccines undergo extensive clinical investigations, and their efficacy, safety and public health impact is continuously followed up post license.”

“For the dengue vaccine, from the time of the sale, until November 2017, we had no information or data with regard to the serostatus of the vaccinees showing a different product profile in the population of 9 years old and above,” company added.

During the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability hearing on Dengvaxia, Dr. Anthony Leachon accused Sanofi of concealing information.

“You have here a problem of concealment of data, particularly of safety.…This is a great sin to the Filipino nation, considering that this was a program of the government,” said Leachon, who was part of the then dengue expert panel of the Department of Health (DOH) that strongly opposed the mass vaccination of Dengvaxia.

He stressed that the certificate of product registration for Dengvaxia is for prescription basis only and not for mass vaccination, stressing that there was hasty mass vaccination based on the Formulary Executive Council.

But Sanofi said: “We learnt of the different product profile of the dengue vaccine for those with or without a previous dengue infection in November 2017, and Sanofi Pasteur has shared the new data in full transparency with national health authorities in countries where the vaccine is approved or where it is being considered for regulatory approval.”

‘No clear link yet’

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said the current DOH task force, the only legitimate medical body that would investigate the Dengvaxia cases, said there is no clear evidence yet linking the deaths of children to Dengvaxia as examined by the PGH team.

Dr. Juliet Sio-Aguilar of the DOH-UP PGH-established dengue task force—composed of 10 specialists and pathologists, who examined the 14 cases that were referred to the DOH, all of which underwent tedious and meticulous study—stated that based on their findings, there is no medical evidence linking the deaths to Dengvaxia.

In fact, nine of the fatalities were known to have died from other causes, not related to dengue. The three other cases were inconclusive.

The DOH investigative task force was requesting for tissue samples from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), but this had been rejected. The PAO was tasked by the DOJ to legally assist the parents of the alleged victims of Dengvaxia. The PAO had insisted on its own findings that Dengvaxia was the main cause of the other 36 patients it had autopsied. It was unclear whether the DOJ order allowed the PAO to conduct medical proceeding on the victims. PAO Chief Persida R. Acosta also showed the distribution of doses administered by the two previous and current secretaries.

Rep. Jorge Banal of the Third District of Quezon City noted that what the PAO has been doing to erode the reputation of the DOH-PGH Investigative Task Force is not helping the investigations move forward in a positive manner leading the public to believe that all vaccinations are dangerous. This position was supported by former Secretary Janette Garin and Duque, who both called for unity in the course of the investigations and the quest for truth.

Duque moves DOH officials

Effective next week, the DOH will implement changes in its senior leadership. Duque explained that the changes were made in light of investigations concerning high-ranking officials of the agency.

Under these changes, certain under-secretaries, assistant secretaries and directors will be reassigned to other offices.

“I am reassigning certain under-secretaries, assistant secretaries and di-rectors of the DOH to preserve the integrity of ongoing investigations and to prevent any potential undue influence on their findings,” Duque said.

Last week, two senior officials at the Food and Drug Administration were reassigned upon the recommendation of its director general.

“I respect the recommendation of the director general to support any efforts in ensuring that ongoing investigations remain fair and transparent and immune to undue influence,” Duque added.

The DOH assures the public that it is not taking allegations of impropriety lightly. Duque is a longtime advocate of good governance and is keen on bringing transformational leadership to the department.