Sangalang conquers North Pole

FILIPINOS have another source of national pride as FWD Life Philippines representative Louie Sangalang conquered the FWD North Pole Marathon, the world’s coolest marathon.

A multisport athlete, Sangalang became the first Filipino cancer survivor to conquer the FWD North Pole Marathon.

Sangalang was given a homecoming party by Pan-Asian insurer FWD Life Insurance after successfully completing the marathon held on April 16. His triumph was an amazing testament to the resilience of the Filipino spirit, having finished the race in 11 hours and four minutes, amid severe weather conditions.

A total of 62 participants from 23 countries took part in the marathon, which marked the second year of FWD’s title sponsorship and the first region-wide participation of 11 FWD-sponsored runners, dubbed FWD Team Asia.

The entire trip to the North Pole was approximately two weeks long as participants needed to acclimatize and train before the race.

FWD Team Asia raised over $32,000 as they completed the race for the organizations they support, including Special Olympics, the largest sports organization for people with intellectual disability.

The marathon participants ran on a 42-kilometer path in a terrain with temperature ranging from negative 30 to negative 33 degrees centigrade.

Adding to the challenge of the race was the icy path, which was in parts soft and powdery and sometimes solid and slippery.

“Around 75 percent to 80 percent of the course was in snowy, uneven terrain which made it difficult to find firm footing. As a result, we had to walk on some parts of the race course,” Sangalang said. “We had great weather with clear skies and minimal wind. However, the extreme cold made the race very challenging.”

Sangalang also said that the hardest part of the race was managing the cold and running at nighttime with the midnight sun.

However, despite the highly challenging path and the freezing weather, not once did Sangalang ever think of giving up. He faced the challenges before him, embraced them as he was determined to live his life to the fullest.

FWD Life Philippines President and CEO Peter Grimes congratulated Sangalang for completing the run.

“We are very proud of Louie. His healthy lifestyle and background as a multisport athlete made him the perfect choice to represent FWD Life Philippines in the North Pole Marathon,” Grimes said.

“The FWD North Pole marathon was a great and equally unique platform to celebrate living, which is what FWD is all about,” said Roche Vandenberghe, FWD Life Philippines head of marketing.