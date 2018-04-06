Sandwich marks ‘XX’

WHEN Sandwich got together in 1998, the plan was that… there was no plan.

The group was simply a bunch of like-minded music fans who wanted to make songs and play them live. They were already in other bands, and working on radio and in record labels (well, except for Marc who was in school).

Their “getting together” was just an excuse to make other kinds of music with other people; a fun thing to do on the side. They wrote a few songs because they thought that was cool.

And to be able to play live, they got a monthly Sunday prod at Mayric’s (because nobody wanted to perform during that night of the week).

The record label released the first album on a lark. The album’s carrier single took off and the rest, as they say, is history. Since then, the band has released eight albums. A generation of Pinoy music fans had grown up on Butterfly Carnival and Sugod. The members have picked up every award a rock band can possibly have in Manila. They have played the width and breadth of the Philippines. Also, they have taken the stages in bars and festivals in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, London, New York and Los Angeles, including The Hollywood Bowl.

One could say they have come a long way from that high school classroom in Ateneo where they almost didn’t play their first gig because of an irate Math teacher. Sandwich is turning 20 this year. To celebrate, they will be holding a concert entitled Under The Glow Of The Satellite, an anniversary concert on April 13 at the Metrotent Convention Center, Metrowalk Commercial Complex.

The band is also putting out a limited 7” vinyl with two new songs: Time Lapse and Parang Walang Nangyari. Are they done? Not by a long shot! Not when it is getting easier to be themselves and to pluck ideas out of their heads and get them down on tape. There’s still so much fun to be had. The world is moving forward, the future is exciting and unexpected, and there’s always more music to hear and make and play.

Those old punks are still in there, carrying their heroes with them as they go in search for new musical adventures together. For their upcoming concert, the first 400 SVIP ticketholders will get a limited edition 7” Sandwich vinyl!

Get your tickets through https://smtickets.com/events/view/6468. For tickets, PR, and media inquiries, contact [email protected].