San Miguel’s airport pitch advances to Neda Board

The interagency Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) has approved San Miguel Corp.’s proposal to build an airport in Bulacan, as well as eight other projects, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a briefing on Tuesday, Neda Undersecretary for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan said San Miguel was able to provide a “reasonable rate of return” in its proposal, which will now be submitted to the Neda Board for approval.

Tungpalan added the proponent has promised to complete the airport by the time President Duterte ends his term in 2022.

“There was a reasonable rate of return that is being recommended; that will still be approved by the Neda Board. But since this is the basis of negotiating for the original-proponent status, it is held in deepest secret,” Tungpalan said.

“It’s a commitment being made by the proponent. I have no basis to say yes or no. But it’s a commitment, and we hold the proponent to that commitment,” he added when asked whether the project will be completed by the time the President steps down from office.

Once approved by the Neda Board, the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) will be subjected to a Swiss challenge to allow other interested parties to outbid the initial project proponent.

Other companies will be given 60 working days to match the proposal made by an original proponent. If there are no other proposals submitted, the project is granted to the original proponent.

“But, apart from the ROR [the reasonable rate of return], it’s important to bear in mind that there is minimum performance standards and specifications and key performance indicators that have to go with it,” Tungpalan said.

The nine projects approved by the ICC, including the NMIA, amount to around P900 billion. These include the Subic-Clark Railway, 10 more bridges across Pasig River and a joint-venture (JV) project of the National Development Company (NDC).

The NDC will go into a JV to develop its property in Davao, which it aims to convert into an agro-industrial complex.

Tungpalan added the Chinese government is keen on financing an airport and the 10 bridges to be built across the Pasig River.

He said the government will be meeting with Chinese officials on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure-financing activities, among others.

Earlier, the BusinessMirror reported that the NMIA project involves the construction, operation and maintenance of the new international airport in San Miguel’s 2,500-hectare property in Bulakan, Bulacan. The location of the proposed airport is a first-class municipality that is 35 kilometers north of Metro Manila. As of 2015 the municipality has a current population of 76,565.

Of the total land area, around 1,138 hectares will be allocated for the actual airport. It will also have a 100-hectare government center area, with 1,132 hectares more

reserved for other developments.

The airport will have two runways for domestic flights and two runways for international flights. The design allows for an expansion of another two runways. The parallel runways will allow 240 movements per hour, or 60 movements per hour per runway.

Airport facilities will include air cargo, aircraft maintenance, catering/flight kitchen, ground support, airport management and maintenance, rescue and fire-fighting services, police, fuel storage, an air-traffic control complex and fixed-based operators.

These facilities and project details come at a cost of P735.63 billion, using 2017 current prices. The bulk of the amount, or P641.53 billion, will be allocated as capital cost, particularly for land development, design, construction, contingency and insurance. The remaining P94.1 billion will be the financing cost for the project.