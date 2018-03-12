San Miguel seeks 3-0 lead

REIGNING champion San Miguel Beer tries to push sister-team Barangay Ginebra deeper into a hole when they two collide in Game Three of their Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup semifinal series today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay CIty.

The Beermen are 2-0 in the best-of-seven series over the Gin Kings and are hoping to move closer to snatching a return trip to the Finals in the 7 p.m. game.

They may be both under the San Miguel Corp. umbrella but this relationship is thrown out the window and the Beermen did just that by winning Game Two, 104-102, in overtime.

San Miguel Beer clawed back from a 15-point deficit and found all the right answers in the extra period to spoil its opponent’s bid to force a second overtime.

Head Coach Leo Austria has nothing but praises for his players who displayed championship character at crunch time.

“We thought from the start that we’re losing the game. It’s the pride and experience of the team. They don’t want to lose,” Austria said as the Beermen trailed for most of the four quarters.

“I think our victory was pure luck. But win is a win,” he added.

Arwind Santos nailed a game-tying three-pointer that paved way for the extra five minutes, 95-95, while Marcio Lassiter completed the winning putback from a June Mar Fajardo miss with 3.4 seconds left.

“If not for Arwind’s tying basket from the three-point line, it’s already 1-1. But 2-0 is a good morale-booster for us,” Austria said.

Lassiter had 25 points, while Santos finished with 11.

Austria remains cautious, saying Barangay Ginebra has the firepower to turn the tables around.

“I have to give credit to them, especially the coaching staff. There’s a big adjustment in their game and it seems effective. Game Three is important but we’ll be ready,” he said.

Prince Caperal, a 17th pick in 2014, held his own against four-time Most Valuable Player Fajardo by scoring a career-high 28 points and eight rebounds, a good match to the latter’s 33-19 sheet.

With Greg Slaughter still doubtful because of an ankle injury, Barangay Ginebra is expected to bank on Caperal, Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson.