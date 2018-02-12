San Miguel has not lost theft case vs Indonesian partners yet–CA

The Court of Appeals (CA) has sustained its order suspending a lower court’s acquittal of Indonesian businessman Shadik Wahono and several others in the qualified theft case filed by San Miguel Holdings Corp. (SMHC) and Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp. (CMMTC).

In a five-page decision penned by Associate Justice Sesinando Villon, the CA’s Former Ninth Division junked the motion for reconsideration filed by Wahono and his co-accused challenging the appellate court’s November 16, 2017, resolution.

In that decision, the CA granted SMHC and CMMTC’s prayer for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the order of Marikina Regional Trial Court Branch 193 Presiding Judge Alice Gutierrez dismissing the complaint against their Indonesian partners.

The CA pointed out that Gutierrez’s order has yet to attain finality, thus a TRO may still be issued.

“Moreover, the court’s order, dated October 25, 2017, dismissing the complaint against private respondents Shadik Wahono and Nadiya W. Stamboel, who are still at large, and acquitting private respondents Fema Christina Piramide-Sayson and Alvin Bugtas, did not necessarily render the actions taken by public respondent [Hon. Alice C. Gutierrez] fait accompli,” the CA noted. “As discussed in our November 16, 2017, resolution, the said order had not yet attained finality,” it added.

While the CA acknowledged that as a general rule, courts will not issue writs of prohibition or injunction to enjoin or restrain any criminal prosecution, it explained that there are extreme cases that warrant a relaxation of the said rule, one of which is when the acts of the judge are without or in excess of authority.

“Petitioners, in the case at bar, precisely alleged that public respondent, with bias or prejudice, acted with grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction in the issuance of its questioned orders.

Indeed, it is necessary to maintain the status quo to avoid miscarriage of justice should we later find merit in the instant petition,” the CA added. Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Manuel Barrios and Renato Francisco.

Wahono and Stamboel were charged with qualified theft before the RTC in Marikina for allegedly causing CMMTC, which was jointly owned then by the SMHC and Wahono, to make an unauthorized disbursement, which was then used to incorporate another company called Citra Central Expressway Corp. (CCEC). The SMHC accused Wahono for the alleged unauthorized disbursement of P50 million in funds of CMMTC, where both SMHC and Wahono were both major shareholders. In dismissing the qualified-theft complaint, the RTC in Marikina held that “SMHC cannot claim the amount belongs to it, considering that there are other stockholders of the corporation and that the court finds no probable cause for the issuance of warrant of arrest for qualified theft on the ground that they merely performed corporate acts when they transferred the amount from CMMTC to CCEC.”