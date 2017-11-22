San Miguel Brewery seeks bondholders’ nod to changes

CITING the reorganization being undertaken by parent company San Miguel Corp., San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) is seeking the approval of bondholders on changes in the conditions of bonds.

The bonds covered are the 10.5-percent series C due 2019 launched in March 2009, the 5.93-percent series E bonds due 2019 and the 6.6-percent series F paper due 2022.

“Specifically, SMB is seeking the consent of the holders of the bonds as of 5 p.m. on November 8, 2017, [record bondholders] to align the terms of Section 9.1[l] [Change of Control] of the trust agreements of all outstanding bonds of SMB to ensure that the trust agreements remain consistent with their original intended purpose that SMB continues to be under the effective control of its parent company,” San Miguel said.

The reorganization involves the grouping of San Miguel’s food and beverage business under one entity, San Miguel Pure Foods Co. Inc., to be later renamed San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc.

The consent solicitation began on November 22 and ends at 5 p.m. on December 14.

“SMB will pay each consenting record bondholder who delivers a validly executed consent form to the relevant trustee of the bonds on or before the expiration date a consent fee of P1.25 per P1,000 of the principal amount of the bonds in respect of which the consent form is given,” it said. The payment of the consent fee, however, will only be made if 51 percent of the bondholders agree on the changes.

ING Bank N.V., Manila branch, and Standard Chartered Bank were appointed as advisors and consent solicitation agents. BPI Asset Management and Trust Corp. and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.-Trust and Investments Group are the trustees to the series C and the series and bonds, respectively.

The Philippine Depository and Trust Corp. is the registrar and paying agent for the bonds.