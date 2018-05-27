Samurai, dollar bond sales need careful timing

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) looks to raise $2 billion from the sale of so-called samurai and global bonds but is stymied as to the timing of their issuance. The bonds form part of the government’s financing mix for 2018 and come at a time when interest rates are buoyant.

Deputy Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza told financial reporters the BTr plans selling $2 billion from the launch of a samurai bond in the third quarter this year, as well as the second issuance of global bonds soon after.

She did not tell how the $2 billion will be split between the samurai bond sale and the dollar-denominated bond offering.

“It’s a split between the samurai and dollar [bonds] but we don’t know yet how much” will be raised from each one, Almanza said.

She added the financing mix for 2018 calls for a ratio of 65:35, with the bulk raised from domestic lenders and the remaining 35 percent from the offshore entities.

Almanza said some $2.5 billion were to come from ODA or official development assistance loans and another $4.2 billion from commercial lenders, “including the one we did early this year.”

Samurai bonds provide the issuer access to Japanese capital, which can be used for domestic investments or for financing operations outside Japan.

In January this year the government launched a 10-year dollar-denominated bond and raised $2 billion as part of its funding program this year.

ROPs or global bonds are shorthand for dollar-denominated IOUs issued by the government.

The government also launched the first-ever Panda bond sale in March this year and raised another $200 million.

In March the Philippines became the first Asean sovereign to issue Panda bonds, which was a three-year bond fetching a coupon rate of 5 percent, a tight spread of only 35 basis points above benchmark when sold in the onshore Chinese bond market.

The government’s inaugural sale of renminbi-denominated bonds was met by oversubscription, with bids reaching RMB 9.22 billion compared with the offer size of only RMB 1.46 billion.

Panda bonds are renminbi-denominated securities from a non-Chinese issuer but sold in the People’s Republic of China.

In January this year the Philippines successfully returned to the global bond market with $2 billion in 10-year new money bonds.

The transaction marked the first time the Republic issued a 10-year dollar-denominated bond since 2014. The new bonds were offered concurrently with a 1-day accelerated switch tender offer for 14 of the Republic’s outstanding dollar bonds maturing from 2019 to 2037.