Samar town wants historic dam conserved

LAWAAN, Eastern Samar—The local government here is seeking the historical recognition of Sungduan Dam, built by American soldiers as a water source for the area during World War II.

The recognition by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts would pave the way for the preservation of the dam badly damaged by Supertyphoon Yolanda in 2013, said Mary Sarah Gabornes, the town’s tourism officer.

“We have been pushing for the promotion and preservation of this dam because this will surely attract more tourists given its significance to our history,” Gabornes said on Tuesday.

Citing accounts of local historians, the tourism officer said the dam construction was rushed after American Army Lt. Edward Milo surveyed the area in 1944. He led the civil works with the help of local residents.

The dam supplied drinking water to American forces based in Eastern Samar who came to liberate the country from the Japanese invaders.

Soldiers also fetched water from the Sungduan Dam and loaded on barges docked at Bel-at port where Americans built a lighthouse. The water supply was shipped to American camps in Okinawa, Japan, and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The dam played an important role in World War II, as it helped American soldiers survive during the war, Gabornes said.