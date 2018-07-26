Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas withraws from 2018 Asian Games

In a statement late Thursday night, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said the country will not send a basketball team to the 2018 Asian Games.

Read the full statement below.

SBP Statement on Philippine Participation in the 2018 Asian Games

The SBP remains committed to the continuous development of Philippine

basketball, and to attaining the best possible results for our teams in the global

stage. We thank Rain or Shine, especially its owners Terry Que and Raymond Yu,

as well as NLEX Coach Yeng Guiao and Rain or Shine Coach Caloy Garcia, for

expressing their willingness to represent our nation in the upcoming Asian

Games.

However, to allow our National Team and our organization to regroup, prepare

for the process of appealing the FIBA Disciplinary Panel’s recent Decision, and

aim for sustainable success in future tournaments—including the upcoming FIBA

World Cup Qualifiers and the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup—we have reached

the conclusion that, with the forgoing considered and after consulting with the

basketball community, the time and chance to participate in the 2018 Asian

Games would not be optimal.

We apologize to the Asian Games organizers, to the fans of the Philippine team,

and to the Asian basketball community for this withdrawal. The SBP resolves to

improve its systems, and to prepare programs that will better ensure respectable

performances of our teams internationally, of which our countrymen can be truly

proud.