Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas withraws from 2018 Asian Games

In a statement late Thursday night, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said the country will not send a basketball team to the 2018 Asian Games.
Read the full statement below.
SBP Statement on Philippine Participation in the 2018 Asian Games
The SBP remains committed to the continuous development of Philippine
basketball, and to attaining the best possible results for our teams in the global
stage. We thank Rain or Shine, especially its owners Terry Que and Raymond Yu,
as well as NLEX Coach Yeng Guiao and Rain or Shine Coach Caloy Garcia, for
expressing their willingness to represent our nation in the upcoming Asian
Games.
However, to allow our National Team and our organization to regroup, prepare
for the process of appealing the FIBA Disciplinary Panel’s recent Decision, and
aim for sustainable success in future tournaments—including the upcoming FIBA
World Cup Qualifiers and the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup—we have reached
the conclusion that, with the forgoing considered and after consulting with the
basketball community, the time and chance to participate in the 2018 Asian
Games would not be optimal.
We apologize to the Asian Games organizers, to the fans of the Philippine team,
and to the Asian basketball community for this withdrawal. The SBP resolves to
improve its systems, and to prepare programs that will better ensure respectable
performances of our teams internationally, of which our countrymen can be truly
proud.