Salvation by the Numbers

Ten commandments, an eightfold path,

I just can’t live up to all that math.

Just twenty-four hours in one day,

I don’t have the time to fully obey.

I do believe I’ll go somewhere later,

But must I choose my path with a calculator?

For those with a more agnostic view,

The number comes down to simply two

—maybe there is, and maybe there isn’t.

That’s an ‘OK’ plan, for a betting man.

For the nonbeliever the number is zero,

There’s nothing out there, be your own hero.

Still, when I gaze at stars or a new sunrise I say to myself,

‘It does all seem so wonderfully wise’.

The answer of course may simply be—one life, lived infinitely.

But I know deep inside I won’t reach a conclusion,

I love the mystery, not resolution.

So with all due respect to sages and their thunder,

I’ll find my own way without picking a number.