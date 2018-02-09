‘Salisi’ member operating in Naia nabbed

A joint airport and Pasay City police entrapment team nabbed on Thursday an alleged notorious Salisi Gang member who tried to victimize a departing passenger anew at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 2.

The suspect, Rhey Asumbrado, was collared while in the act of accepting the marked money in exchange for the Seaman’s Book of Bonifacio Legazpi.

Legazpi narrated to the police that he noticed his backpack was missing while at the public area of Naia 2 departure level. He said his backpack contained an iPad and important seaman’s documents.

He reported the incident to airport policemen, who immediately planned the entrapment operation when Legazpi informed them that the suspect called him demanding for P15,000 in exchange for his Seaman’s Book.

According to Legazpi, the suspect initially wanted him to send the money through “Smart Padala” via LBC. The airport police helped him to negotiate for a meeting instead.

The venue chosen was a burger outlet in Pasay City. At 10:50 a.m. on February 8, the suspect was apprehended after he received the marked money. According to Asumbrado, he sold Legazpi’s Swissgear backpack for $120 (P6,000) and his iPad for $700 (P35,000).