Sagan stands firm atop WorldTour rankings

PETER SAGAN (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains the clear leader at the top of the WorldTour rankings after the Tour de Romandie and the Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) rounding out the top three.

Quick-Step Floors is still rooted to the top of the team standings, thanks to a dominant start to the 2018 season.

Below that there has been plenty of change with Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) surging 18 places to fourth in the WorldTour standings, thanks to his overall win at the Tour de Romandie. Roglic assumed control of the race on Stage 1 after a strong performance in the prologue.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) closed the gap to six seconds after taking victory in the mountain time trial. However, Roglic withstood a barrage of attacks from the Colombian on the queen stage to win the overall classification by eight seconds.

Bernal jumped 49 places to 25th, a position that could have been much higher had he not been caught in a crash on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya in March. Richie Porte, who finished third place overall in Romandie, moved into 16th place, due to his haul of points. Thanks, in part, to the movement of these three, most riders in the top 100 have moved down at least one place in the standings.

In the team classification, all of the movement has happened between fifth and 13th places in the rankings. The top four of Quick-Step Floors, Mitchelton-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Movistar remain the same with BMC Racing jumping ahead of Bahrain-Merida to round out the top five. Astana and Team Sky have moved up one and two positions respectively to slot in behind those two. Roglic’s win has pushed LottoNL-Jumbo into 11th place, two places higher than they were at the end of the Ardennes Week.

At the bottom of the rankings, Team Katusha-Alpecin languish in last place more than 100 points behind Dimension Data in 17th place. Katusha has had just two WorldTour wins this season with both coming from Marcel Kittel in the sprints at Tirreno-Adriatico. Cyclingnews