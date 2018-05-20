SAFER : PHL’s first fundraising consortium 

Being among the first to respond in times of manmade and natural disasters, locally bred nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) know that the ad hoc approach to disaster response and rehabilitation is only making life more miserable for the victims.

This was evident in the three strongest typhoons that hit the country in recent years, as well as in the months-long Marawi siege.

With this, three of the countries biggest NGOs—NASSA/Caritas Philippines, Humanitarian Response Consortium (HRC) and Caucus of Development NGOs (Code-NGO)—decided to join forces and show to everyone that ad hocism should not be the norm when it comes to humanitarian efforts.

Their union gave birth to SAFER—or the Shared Aid Fund for Emergency Response. Its primary goal is to ensure steady source of funding for private sector-led disaster response and humanitarian efforts.

“Actually, all these three national organizations have long been doing not only humanitarian but also development work as well. So there had been lots of effort already in responding to calamities… but as you see the efforts have not been consolidated,” said Fr. Edwin Gariguez, SAFER’s chairman.

“So we have our respective networks of community—we, in the Church, them, in the NGO—but there had not been any effort to bring together all these national networks to respond together, at least in terms of fundraising,” he added.

SAFER now serves as the local fundraising consortium that will hasten the rehabilitation efforts for Filipinos affected by natural and man-made calamities.

Transparency and accountability

Gariguez, who is also the executive secretary of NASSA/Caritas, said SAFER’s aid and rehabilitation programs will be carried out and implemented with full accountability and transparency.

“We are determined to do the work together, particularly in terms of fundraising and trying to implement the response with full accountability and transparency and efficiency,” he said.

While the country is regularly battered by ensuing typhoons and other calamities, a big portion of its funds for assistance and rehabilitation is coming from international donors and aid agencies.

Damage cost, victims

On the average, the country is experiencing at least 10 destructive typhoons every year and at least 1.18 million Filipinos are being affected by natural disasters, with the damage reaching P26 billion, including at least 250,000 houses.

In a span of five years, Typhoons Yolanda, Pablo and Juan have hit the country. The three strongest typhoons have damaged a total of nearly $4 billion worth of agriculture, houses and infrastructure projects.

While Yolanda, which devastated a large area of the Visayas and damaged at least 1.14 million houses, struck in 2013, its victims are yet to be fully rehabilitated, including the provision of new homes to the affected families.

Gariguez said they were keeping the victims of Yolanda in mind when they formed SAFER, which, he said, was conceptualized as early as 2015.

“Actually, it was Haiyan [Yolanda] that made us realize more about the need for coordination because that was the biggest disaster that we had. So you see the response that we had during that time, [was] not really well-coordinated, even from the government sector. All the more with the NGOs, we did our work separately, independently of each other,” he said.

Even to this date, problems still beset the victims of Haiyan.

“There is no electricity, there is no water. Even the room itself, the houses, they are just like that,” Gariguez said.

“That’s one thing also that we want to ensure, the accountability. Whenever we do our work, we make sure that quality is ensured and also we can set accountability even for reporting, in terms of fund reporting, and that’s what we’ve been doing all along,” he said.

The Marawi story

In the case of Marawi City, SAFER noted how life remains miserable for the victims of the five-month conflict, which razed the city to the ground.

“I have seen many people still living in tents and how miserable life is. It is hot, people don’t stay inside the tent during the day, they stay outside, and there are many situations like that and I’ve seen it with my own eyes; it makes you cry,” Gariguez said.

“That’s the challenge…that concretely how can we proceed…how do we respond, and how do we complement the efforts of the government on the ground,” he added.

Gariguez said the rehabilitation of Marawi should not be too much dependent on the efforts and benevolence of foreigners.

“There should be local action also coming from us, to help one another, to be in solidarity, and Filipinos have this kind of spirit. They want to help. We need to tap these resources, the heart of the people willing to give and to be in solidarity with people in need,” he said.

‘Revolution’

Gariguez said SAFER will revolutionize assistance efforts in the country by filling in the gaps.

“Our people are willing to give and even corporations, but they do not have a venue, so to say. SAFER, as an organization, can also provide an assurance that we can deliver, and also, that we can hold ourselves accountable, whatever funding you will give us,” he said.