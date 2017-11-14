Russia vows to support PHL transport development

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade and Russian Minister of Transportation Minister Maksim Sokolov on Tuesday agreed to cooperate on rail, maritime, road and aviation

development in the Philippines.

“The meeting is very cordial and productive. They expressed gratitude for the warm welcome given to them by the Filipino people, and they look forward to even closer ties should these plans materialize,” Transportation Assistant Secretary Leah M. Quiambao said in a text message.

For one, she said, the Philippines and Russia will pursue the exploration of Russia’s development assistance for the Northern Luzon railway corridor, including the deal for the future New Clark City.

“Russian assistance will commence with a grant for the preparation of a detailed feasibility study. Russia is expected to bring with it its development experience, gained in the course of building its 86,000 kilometer of mainline and 60,000 kilometer of secondary railway lines,” Quiambao said.

The two countries also agreed on cooperating for the development of new technologies for road safety.

“On satellite navigation technologies, the Philippines and Russia will explore utilization of Glonass —similar to GPS—for road-emergency response, truck-weight monitoring and air-navigation applications,” Quiambao said.

Glonass, which stands for Global Navigation Satellite System, is a navigation system operating through a space-based satellite.

“On maritime-transport education, the Philippines and Russia will pursue the deployment of training vessels to the Philippines’s learners and trainers-exchange programs between the Philippine Merchant Maritime Academy and Russia’s maritime academy, and possible donation by Russia of a training vessel to the Philippines,” Quiambao said.

The two countries, likewise, discussed the possibility of starting direct flight services between their capital cities. “On aviation, the Philippines and Russia discussed launching direct flights between Manila and Moscow under existing agreements,” she said. Currently, there are no direct flights between the two cities.

The Russian government expressed in January its interest in cooperation in the areas of energy- efficiency technology, information technology and business-process management, tourism, infrastructure, science and technology, industry development, aerospace, tourism and electronics.

2Bilateral relations between the Philippines and Russia are deemed to have improved since President Duterte announced his policy on increased cooperation with China and Russia.