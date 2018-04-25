Russia bullish on expanding agri trade with PHL

Moscow sees plenty of room for growth in agricultural trade between the Philippines and Russia, given the Eastern European country’s huge demand for tropical fruits like mangoes and bananas.

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor A. Khovaev said agricultural trade is one bright spot that could help strengthen economic ties between Moscow and Manila.

“The Philippines is a tropical country, and Philippine tropical fruits and vegetables, especially mangoes, bananas and pineapples, are in great demand [in Russia]. It is time for your country to supply agricultural products, especially tropical agriculture products, and seafood products to the Russian market,” Khovaev said during the BusinessMirror Coffee Club held in Makati City on April 25.

“On Russia’s part, we are ready to supply our wheat, beef and poultry meat [to your country]. We have very, very clean meat products, which have no chemical substances,” he added.

Khovaev said the balance of trade between Moscow and Manila last year expanded by 37 percent to $600 million, with the Philippines enjoying a trade surplus of $6 million.

Around 80 percent of the Philippines’s exports to Russia are comprised of machinery and equipment products, while agricultural products and food account for only about 10 percent, according to Khovaev.

“I am happy to say that the balance of trade is increasing. For example in January and February this year, the volume of trade between the two countries increased by almost 70 percent,” he said.

“I hope very much and I believe that very soon, that in the near future, we will be able to substantially increase the export of [Philippine] agriculture products to Russia,” he added.

The Russian envoy said Moscow and Manila have been in constant talks regarding the facilitation of entry of more agricultural products to Russia and vice versa.

“First of all, all concerned agencies are now exchanging information in rules entry. Everything should be in full compliance with the law and agriculture products must be in compliance with relevant entry requirements,” Khovaev said.

“The Philippines’s side has already provided the Russian colleagues with complete information and vice versa. It will pave the way for Filipino farmers to supply their products to Russia. We hope that it is done as soon as possible,” he added.

Khovaev emphasized that the opening of new markets for Russia and the Philippines is “vital” due to the looming trade war between the United States and China. To increase trade and investments, the Russian envoy said business missions must be organized so that businessmen from the Philippines and Russia could familiarize themselves with the investment climate of the two countries.

“We should join business missions. Business people should be brave to discover new markets. It is not a mission impossible, especially now when Western people are imposing trade sanctions,” he said.

“At the same time, this opens new horizons, new opportunities for other nations, including the Philippines. Philippine business people are most welcome in Russia and I believe our trade development would be mutually beneficial,” he added.