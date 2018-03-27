Rural women continue to experience various abuse from male partners

MARRIED women in their 30s who are living in the rural areas have experienced physical, sexual or emotional abuse from their husbands, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Based on the preliminary results from the 2017 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), around 11,558 married women aged 15 to 49 years old were abused.

Around 4,257 of them were between 30 and 39 years old, and 6,294 of them are living in rural areas nationwide.

“As observed, the percentage of women who have experienced violence in physical, sexual and/or emotional form from their husband declines slightly with women’s age. Women who are separated or widowed are more likely to have experienced all forms of violence by their most recent partner compared with women who are married or living together,” the PSA said.

In terms of the number of women, Calabarzon, Metro Manila and Central Luzon recorded the highest incidences of physical, emotional or sexual abuse at 1,964, 1,727 and 1,175 respectively.

However, in terms of population share of women experiencing either physical, emotional or sexual abuse, the highest were recorded in Caraga at 51.8 percent, as well as Zamboanga Peninsula and Bicol at 43.4 percent each.

In Caraga, there were a total of 323 women who were abused, while in Zamboanga Peninsula there were 448 women, and in Bicol, 707 women.

“Women’s experience with violence by a partner varies widely by region: only 7 percent of every married woman in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao report experiencing physical, sexual or emotional violence by their last partner compared with 52 percent of every-married woman in Caraga. All forms of violence generally decline with increasing household wealth,” the PSA said.

Spousal violence refers to violence perpetrated by partners in a marital union. Since spousal or intimate partner violence is the most common form of violence for women aged 15 to 49, the PSA said the NDHS collected detailed information on the different types of violence experienced.

The PSA said that, currently, married women were asked about violence perpetrated by their current husband or partner, and formerly married women were asked about violence perpetrated by their most recent husband or partner.

Republic Act 9262, or the “Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004,” is one of the Philippine government’s initiatives, in addressing the issue on violence against women.Under this act, violence against women is classified as a public crime and penalizes all forms of abuse and violence within the family and intimate relationships.

The NDHS 2017 is a nationally representative survey of almost 31,000 households and 25,000 women aged 15 to 49. The survey was conducted from August to October 2017.

The NDHS 2017 is the 11th in a series of demographic surveys undertaken in the Philippine since 1968. Funding for the NDHS 2017 was provided by the government of the Philippines.

The United States Agency for International Development provided technical assistance and equipment through ICF under the Demographic and Health Surveys program. A comprehensive final report will be disseminated by third quarter of this year.