Rules for aid to displaced Boracay workers eased

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will be simplifying requirements so that more displaced workers in Boracay Island will receive emergency assistance from the government.

“Don’t ask them anymore for a marriage contract, because there are many there who have three spouses,” Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said in jest in a news conference on Sunday. “An ID [identification] card and certification of employment should suffice. In fact, you don’t even need to require them to have an ID if they have an employment certification.”

The Labor chief instructed officials of DOLE Region 6 led by Director Johnson G. Cañete to simplify its procedures after being informed only 18 percent of the targeted displaced workers to be extended emergency assistance had registered and received any aid.

“Our President gave half a billion pesos [P500 million] as assistance for displaced or dislocated workers on the island. We were expecting 19,000, but only 3,500 registered, received [aid]. I was worried because the President might inquire why only a few availed of the assistance,” Bello said in Filipino. “But I received text messages that there were a lot of requirements being asked of them [displaced workers], like the cedula, marriage contract, NBI clearance… It should be, if they are from Boracay, and they were displaced [because of the closure], that should [qualify them for assistance]. So Director Cañete ease the requirements so the people can receive assistance.”

He emphasized that with simplified procedures, “DOLE should not take more than one day to [release the financial assistance]. In case of doubt—I’m addressing this to DOLE—call the employer of the applicant.”

President Duterte ordered the closure of Boracay for six months starting April 26, ostensibly to give way to government’s rehabilitation program for the popular island destination.

The Labor chief also ordered his Region 6 officials to extend the emergency workers’ assistance in the form of cash, instead of requiring the workers to get a “cash card.” The assistance is about P4,200, or half of the documented monthly minimum wage on the island.

“They [DOLE officials] are afraid to be robbed,” explained Bello, “but I told them no one will rob them in Boracay. So today, we brought cash. With a cash card, the displaced workers still have to go to the bank.”

Bello said he will issue a department order to “simplify the requirements and accelerate the [aid] releases.”

Bello was scheduled to release cash assistance to some displaced workers on Sunday afternoon with Special Assistance to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go. The Malacañang official has been going around the country in a bid to shore up his image for an anticipated run in the Senate in 2019.

The DOLE official also said his agency is supposed to give emergency employment for some 5,000 formal and informal workers but, so far, only 2,500 workers have had jobs. “Please help [Environment] Secretary [Roy A.] Cimatu. I heard there is an illegally constructed building that will have to be demolished; that should need some 2,000 workers,” Bello said.

In response to a question from the media, Cimatu, for his part, said it would be difficult for all wetlands in Boracay to be recovered in time for its reopening on October 26.

“There are many things that still have to be done there, such as draining and purifying the water in the wetlands,” he said.

Cimatu added the only one way to clean wetlands 3 and 6 is “to remove the illegal settlers.” At the same time, he announced that business leaders have offered to help through the DENR’s Adopt-a-Wetland project. Wetland 1 has been adopted by Cebu Pacific [JG Summit/Gokongwei Group] while Wetland 2 by Energy Development Corp. [Lopez Group]. Wetlands 3, 4 and 6 have been adopted by San Miguel Corp., Aboitiz Group and the Lucio Tan Group, respectively. He failed to announce who adopted Wetland 5 and the rest of the wetlands.

During the first Senate hearing on Boracay Island on March 2, Cimatu had announced that three of 12 Boracay wetlands had already disappeared. He added that private businessmen already occupied four of the nine remaining wetlands.

Wetlands are an important environment resource as these act as catch basins and prevent flooding during heavy rains and thunderstorms.