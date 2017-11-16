Rotary Club Makati West to honor eminent community peacekeepers

The Rotary Club Makati West, through its President David Caldwell, recently launched the Albert del Rosario Award (Adra) to recognize outstanding men and women who exemplify the maxim of service above self in their respective communities.

The award was named after Albert F. del Rosario, a sterling Rotarian himself, who exemplified “service above self,” especially in his outstanding tenure as the country’s secretary of foreign affairs from 2011 to 2016.

The Albert del Rosario Award is the first of its kind for the Rotary Clubs in Rotary International District 3830, which will recognize individuals or leaders of organizations who have brought about successful resolutions of conflict or the minimization of the negative impacts of conflict leading to an improvement of peace in the community.

In launching the award, Antonio Tambunting Jr., past district governor of rotary and chairman of the Adra, declared that the award seeks to “shine a light on those who effectively do good deeds in their community.” It will honor individuals who unite the community in a worthy advocacy of conflict resolution and the pursuit of the common welfare.

The Adra Committee of Rotary Club Makati West shall invite nominations from all Rotary clubs throughout the country, directly or through its 10 districts, as well as from academic institutions. A distinguished board of judges, all non-Rotarians from government, civil society and academe, will be invited for the selection process.

Aside from a trophy, the award includes a cash component of P100,000. The winners will be announced in March 2018. And the recognition and awarding event will be held in April 2018.