Romulo Puyat breezes through confirmation hearing

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is sticking with its 7.4-million visitor arrivals targets this year, despite the closure of Boracay Island, one of the country’s biggest foreign tourist draws.

In an interview with reporters at the Senate on Tuesday, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Fatima Romulo Puyat said: “[Our target tourist arrivals] is still the same, 7.5 million this year. We’re hoping we will be able to [reach] the target.”

She added, the DOT “will be promoting alternative destinations; like when Boracay closed, a lot of them (tourists) diverted to Cebu, Siargao, Bohol, etc.”

Romulo Puyat’s appointment as DOT chief was confirmed unanimously by members of the joint Senate and House of Representatives Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Tourism and Economic Development. Senate observers noted that it was among the “fastest” confirmations of a Cabinet secretary, lasting “less than 10 minutes.”

Seated behind Romulo Puyat, as she made her opening remarks, were her father, former Senator and current Development Bank of the Philippines chairman Alberto Romulo, her sister Monserrat Romulo, and a handful of officials and support staff from the DOT.

Tourism stakeholders were pleased with the news of Romulo Puyat’s confirmation as DOT Secretary.

In a text message to the BusinessMirror, Tourism Congress of the Philippines President Jose Clemente III said: “The tourism industry is elated by the speedy confirmation of Sec. Bernadette Romulo Puyat by the Commission on Appointments [Committee on Tourism and Economic Development]. We are excited to finally be moving ahead in our efforts to promote the Philippines as one of the best destinations in the world.”

He added, “We are confident that with the leadership of Romulo Puyat, and in partnership with the private sector, tourism will continue to be one of the top economic drivers for the country.”

For his part, Cesar Cruz, president of the Philippine Tour Operators Association, congratulated Romulo Puyat on her confirmation as DOT Secretary. “Her strong advocacy for good governance and sincere desire to uplift the marginalized members of the country such as farmers, fisherfolk, indigenous people, and other rural communities can go hand in hand in pushing for a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable tourism according to the National Tourism Development Plan, and as enshrined in the Tourism Act of 2009. All of these point to a common vision of making the Philippines a must tourism destination for foreign and local visitors in the region.”

The DOT chief said she didn’t expect the quick confirmation of her appointment. “You should have seen me in the room; I was reviewing as if I had an exam. I was a bit nervous. I didn’t expect it was going to be fast,” she told reporters.

The decision of the joint committee to approve Romulo Puyat’s appointment will be taken up in a plenary session of the Committee on Appointments, chaired by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, on Wednesday (May 30) “as a formality,” Senate insiders noted.

In her opening remarks, the new DOT Secretary said she is banking on her experience as an economist, educator and government executive to advance her advocacies on culinary, farm tourism, heritage tourism and ecotourism.

Romulo Puyat also vowed “to prioritize improving polices on access, connectivity, and security as well as enhance programs on tourism infrastructure.”

She underscored the Duterte administration’s belief that tourism “is an important driver of the economy… [and] a priority sector expected to reduce poverty and inequality. And it is a sector that will bind us as a nation – proud, protective, and in love with our national attractions, heritage, and culture.”

After her opening remarks, Senate Miguel Zubiri endorsed Romulo Puyat’s confirmation as DOT chief, unabashedly admitting that they were “long-time friends… and we’ve spent many hours as far back as 15 years ago, discussing how best to deliver services to the people.”

His endorsement was seconded by Senator Cynthia Villar, who noted that as agriculture undersecretary, Romulo Puyat has been able “to do a lot for our farmers.” Villar also pointed out that when they first met, she asked Romulo Puyat why she was in the Department of Agriculture, “when she should be at DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) or the DOT.”

Villar is the primary author of the Farm Tourism Bill, which the DOT secretary has promised to fully implement.