Roilo Golez: Ex-NSA and solon, trusted voice on WPS, dies

FORMER National Security Adviser, Navy officer and veteran lawmaker Rogelio “Roilo” Golez succumbed to heart attack on Monday, stunning those who deemed him one of the authoritative voices in the continuing search for a sound policy in the Philippines’s maritime disputes and the need to modernize the Armed Forces.

Reports said he was preparing for an interview when he felt unwell. Incumbent Parañaque Rep. Gus Tambunting, who called Golez his godfather, said in a radio interview he had not known of Golez falling ill, but only noticed he had lost weight.

Golez’s son, Parañaque City Vice Mayor Rico Golez, said his father died past 11 a.m. on Monday due to a heart attack. He was 71.

The 71-year-old Golez served as the congressmen of the Second District of Parañaque from 1992 to 2001. He was the national security adviser from 2001 to 2004 or during the term of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Golez held a masters in business administration at UP Diliman.

A graduate of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the former Philippine Navy officer was one of the most articulate critics of China’s expansion in, and the Philippines government’s “soft” policy in West Philippine Sea.

Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas Sr. of Ilocos Norte said, “It is with sadness that I post here that [Minority Leader] Danny Suarez just called me with the information that our former colleague, Roilo “Roy” Golez, passed away due to heart attack. May his soul Rest in Peace!”

Military condoles

The military condoled on Monday with the family and other relatives of Golez. “The Armed Forces of the Philippines sincerely condoles with the family and friends of former Congressman and National Security Adviser Roilo Golez for his untimely demise,” the military said in a statement through its spokesman, Col.

Edgard Arevalo.

“He was a sailor, a patriot and a public servant whose contributions to the Filipino nation and its people extended throughout his lifetime,” the statement added. “He will be remembered for his keen insights founded on his knowledge of military history and strategy, national security and geopolitics,” said the military statement.

Kiko: He was truly ‘Di ka pasisiil’

Partido Liberal President and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said in a statement: “Sadness and shock overwhelm us with the news of the death of former Representative and National Security Adviser Roilo Golez.

“He was a picture of vibrant life and untiring public service until his very last days. He was out of politics, but he continued to touch base not only with his former constituents, but Filipinos all over the country with his journeys to different places.

“Rep. Golez is a true freedom fighter, being one of the few solid voices defending the country’s territorial rights.”

Pangilinan said Golez’s social- media account motto, Di ka pasisiil, truly fits him.