Sound Experience Manila, in partnership with Banana Rising Recording Studio, the National Parks Development Committee, and Labs Kita Sabado present ROCKAMANIA 2 on November 18, 2017.

The inaugural ROCKAMANIA was held last September 16, 2017, and due to the success such an event, ROCKAMANIA would be held again at the Rizal Open Air Auditorium, and will now be headlined by the country’s number one hard rock band, RAZORBACK, who is exceptionally known for their iconic songs and legendary performances.

ROCKAMANIA 2 would boast the talents of and performances from the grunge and sound-solid Tommy’s Hound Circus, the heavy and hard-hitting Jason X, the classic-retro Whiskey Version, the straight and substantial Bonifacio Republic, the rocking badasses Demi, the grounded yet intense Gin Rum and Truth, and the rock angel rising star Jana Garcia.

The event will be hosted by both Ms. Djan and Sir Paul, the hosts in the monthly renditions of Banda Piyesta also held in the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium.

Moreover, there would be no entrance fee for the event, and it would accommodate free admission and would be open to anyone interested in attending. The gates to ROCKAMANIA 2 will open at 4PM in event day.