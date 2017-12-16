Rizal Mini Break: The Artistic, the exotic and the familiar

Text and Photos by Sophia Kleona Amoyo

Every once in a while, we all need a quick getaway from the stress of work and the city’s hustle and bustle. A road trip outside the Metro is the perfect idea to chill. If you only have the weekend for a staycation, head on over to Thunderbird Resort Rizal, where you’ll feel immediately relaxed and at peace.

Starting our trip at 8 a.m., we were faced with Metro Manila’s awful traffic, but I was personally filled with excitement to be at Thunderbird Resort Rizal as I’ve heard so many great feedbacks from its other branch at La Union. I’ll give you a spoiler: Thunderbird Resort Rizal didn’t let me down! I felt very chill throughout my stay at Thunderbird. As I left the city I’ve also left my worries and everyday stress. I’ve enjoyed the pool, the food, and the room we stayed in.

The trip to Binangonan was quite long, but it was filled with stories and, apparently, K-pop. The weather seemed gloomy but we faced it headstrong. As we approached Marcos Highway, I reminisced about the time I went to Antipolo for academic overnights that included making projects and finishing my thesis.

Antipolo Cathedral

On the way to Thunderbird Resort Rizal, you can drop by other sights for a proper road trip and to fill your Instagram feed with memories from Rizal. The Hinulugang Taktak Falls is a true beauty of nature you should definitely see. The Pinto Art Museum is one of the more popular art museums among millennials. With its Grecian theme and tasteful art pieces, the place will inspire your artsy and creative side.

A visit to the Antipolo Cathedral is also something that has historically been a place of pilgrimage to many. A lot of Filipinos (and titas!) would like to choose this church as a stopover to pray, light a candle and give thanks to the Lord for His blessings and for safe travels.

Aside from reflecting, I like to appreciate church architecture. The Antipolo Cathedral has a dome and numerous life-size saint sculptures. I also like their colorful stained glass windows, which I know is a dying art form.

Upon entering the gates of the cathedral, there are several stands that sell various religious knick knacks, from wall hangings to rosary bracelets these stands have got it all. There are also stores in which you could buy some of the local delicacies as pasalubong. The stores are overflowing with suman, yema spread, kasoy and loads of other snacks. Be sure to drop by Val’s Special Suman, Kasoy, Kalamay, atbp.

Balaw Balaw

Balaw-balaw is a specialty restaurant with an art gallery. Entering the place, you’ll see that the décor is quite random with some paintings, lamps, wind chimes and buntings, here and there. But as you take it all in, there’s something that ties it all together. The place feels very rustic Filipino, like your lola’s house filled with antiques, paintings, religious sculptures and random trinkets everywhere.

This restaurant reminds me of another restaurant but up north in Baguio, Oh My Gulay! And Ili-Likha Artists Village. They all have similar themes, which look like the restaurant was uniquely designed and made by a local artist that had free and limitless creativity. It’s very refreshing visiting restaurants like these; it inspires creatives, plus they all serve great food.

Before Balaw-Balaw became what it is today, it was first a painting studio that now has evolved into a restaurant serving Filipino dishes including exotic ones. If you’re the type of person who likes to try new things then these exotic meals are truly a must try. They have Itik (native duck), ginataang kuhol, sinaabwang balut, crispy alagaw Leaves, Adobong uok (beetle larvae). If you’re not the adventurous type you could always try Rizal classics like Kare-Kare, Ihaw-Ihaw and Kaldereta.

The art in the gallery are for sale as well. There are tons of interesting paintings with different themes and mediums. This restaurant lives and breathes Filipino folk art. It’s something Rizal should be truly proud of.

Balaw-Balaw is at Doña Justa Street, Angono.

Aging’s Food Delight

After a good ‘ol refreshing weekend at Rizal we have to go back to the reality of Metro Manila traffic. Passing by Pasig, we stop by Aging’s Food Delight to fill our tummies with a good snack. We tried the Original Suman Espesyal which was something I’ve never tried before.

I’m a sucker for suman being that my father is from Ilocos, but it’s always great trying something new. Aging’s Food Delight gives your regular suman a new twist. The Classic or Espesyal Aging’s Suman is filled with Ube and Leche Flan Filling. There’s nothing more Filipino when it comes to snacks with suman, ube and leche flan conveniently rolled in a banana leaf.

Some of their suman are made by order or seasonal. They have unique combinations like suman with mango filling, Malagos chocolate filling, and Nutella filling. If you’re feeling extra, suman cake is also available by order. Aging’s Food Delight is not limited to suman they also have Biko with toasted coconut, Halayang Gabi with Toasted Coconut, and Kalamay with toasted coconut.

If you’re craving for some kakanin, Aging’s Food Delight will definitely be of your service if you’re in the mood for some unique Filipino snacks.