Rivera, Team Sunweb set to defend Flanders crown

CORYN RIVERA’S Team Sunweb is one of the 24 teams confirmed for the 15th edition of the Women’s Tour of Flanders.

Rivera was the surprise winner at last year’s race when the climbers failed to shake her in a fast finish into Oudenaarde. It was her second WorldTour victory of last spring after she won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda just a few weeks earlier.

The 24 teams is a reduction from the 28 that contested last year’s event, matching the men’s race in reducing the size of the peloton. As well as Team Sunweb, the lineup includes the squads of several other past champions with Lizzie Deignan’s Boels Dolmans and Elisa Longo Borghini’s Wiggle-High5 also set to be on the start line over the Easter weekend, along with Marianne Vos’s Waowdeals.

Three Belgian teams have made the cut for De Ronde with Lotto-Soudal their headline squad. The newly named Experza-Footlogix squad has earned an invitation along with the Doltcini-van Eyck Sport team. Parkhotel completes the Netherlands’s offering of teams, while Italy has a strong representation with Ale Cipollini, Aromitalia-Vaiano, Valcar PBM, Astana and BePink headed to the race.

Mitchelton-Scott, which won with Judith Arndt in its debut season in 2012, will be there as will FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope. Canyon-SRAM, Cervelo-Bigla, Cylance and the nascent Movistar women’s team will be expected to mix things up in the race, while Team Virtu Cycling Women, Hitec, Trek-Drops, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and BTC City Ljubljana complete the list of 24 teams.

The 2018 women’s Tour of Flanders will take place on April 1, starting and finishing in Oudenaard.