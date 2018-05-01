‘Rising trade tensions, U.S. Fed rate hike could dampen PHL growth’

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is “cautiously optimistic” about the country’s economic prospects in the near term, as several global developments could dampen growth.

In a recent speaking engagement, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said that while the economy is firing on all engines, there are still risks that should be monitored to prevent the economic growth from being dragged downward. Most of these risks emanate from external developments.

“We at the BSP remain optimistic about the Philippine economy’s prospects, especially as economic activity continues to gain traction across the globe. However, we continue to monitor developments that could dampen this growth momentum,” Espenilla said.

“These include increased trade protectionism, rising geopolitical tensions and the possibility of heightened financial stresses owing to the onset of monetary policy tightening in a number of economies, especially in the United States,” he added.

The governor said it is crucial for the BSP to maintain careful watch over these developments and act accordingly, as economic conditions “could shift at a moment’s notice.”

“We stand firm on our intent to take immediate and appropriate measures to ensure that our monetary-policy stance supports our price and financial stability objectives,” Espenilla said. The BSP will have its next monetary-policy meeting on May 10.

Local economic managers target an average growth rate of 7 percent to 8 percent for this year. Officials in the recently concluded Philippine Economic Briefing said this target remains “doable and achievable.” The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, is a little less optimistic, as it projects the Philippine economy to grow by 6.7 percent for 2018.

“Even with these downside risks, we remain confident about our own prospects. The Philippine economy is coming off another banner year,” Espenilla said.

The Philippines recorded a GDP expansion of 6.7 percent last year, one of the highest rates in the region. The government will release the official first-quarter GDP data this month.