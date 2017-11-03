Right to (mental) health

WITH 1 in every 3 Filipinos facing mental issues, the House of Representatives is now preparing for the final approval of the proposed “Comprehensive Mental Health Act” this month.

The measure is now inching its way into becoming a law. The Senate already passed on third and final reading its version of the bill, which, Deputy Speaker Romero Quimbo of Marikina, principal author of House Bill (HB) 6252, said, will give mental health the attention it needs.

“The state lacks resources to effectively provide for and sufficiently address the growing number of mental-health disorders,” he said.

Quimbo, quoting a recent research, said 75 percent to 85 percent of people from low- and middle-income countries suffering from mental disorders do not receive treatment for at least a year.

“There have been several studies in the Philippines, which show the need for a more intensive mental health-care delivery system,” the deputy speaker added.

Student suicide rate

According to the lawmaker, the Global School Based Health Survey of the World Health Organization, in 2011, stated that 16 percent of students between 13 and 15 years old have considered attempting suicide, while 13 percent have actually attempted suicide one or more times.

In the Philippines, Quimbo said, a study conducted by the Department of Health (DOH) in 2006 among government employees in Metro Manila revealed that 32 percent of the 327 respondents have experienced a mental-health problem in their lifetime.

“The incidence of suicide in males increased from 0.23 to 3.59 per 100,000 between 1984 and 2005, while rates rose from 0.12 to 1.09 per 100,000 in females,” Quimbo said.

He added a DOH report in 2003 showed that intentional self-harm is the ninth leading cause of death among 20 to 24 years old.

According to Quimbo, the WHO and other institutions have pushed for a “rights-based” mental-health legislation.

He said the WHO’s Mental Health Legislation and Human Rights states that people with mental disorders constitute a vulnerable section of society, and mental-health legislation is necessary for protecting the rights of people with mental disorders.

Scope

A legislation that provides a legal framework to address critical mental-health issues, such as access to care, rehabilitation and aftercare, full integration of people with mental disorders into the community, and the promotion of mental health in different sectors of society, are also included,

Quimbo said.

Citing the WHO, Quimbo noted that there is no national mental-health legislation in 25 percent of countries with nearly 31 percent of the world’s population.

Moreover, Assistant Majority Leader Ron P. Salo of Kabayan Party-list, another author of the bill, said in 2015 that the DOH has reported more than 8,000 cases of mental-health disorders, with schizophrenia comprising a large percentage at 3,457.

“There were more than 2,000 cases of bipolar affective disorder, followed by psychotic disorder and depression. As early as 2004, the Social Weather Stations survey found that almost 1 per 100 households has a family member who has a mental disorder. The WHO reported 2,558 cases of suicide in the country in 2012,” he said.

Aside from Quimbo and Salo, House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, Majority Leader Rodolfo C. Fariñas Sr. and Minority Leader Danilo E. Suarez are also among the authors of the bill.

Status

In the lower chamber, HB 6252, which would address the growing need for a national mental-health system that really works for Filipinos needing psychological care, was already passed on second reading.

The measure intends to deliver integrated mental-health services, while protecting the rights of persons availing themselves of psychiatric, neurologic and psychosocial health services.

The bill refers to “mental health” as a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.

It refers to “mental-health services” as psychosocial, psychiatric or neurologic activities and programs along with the whole range of mental-health support spectrum, including promotion, prevention, treatment and aftercare, which are provided by mental-health facilities and mental-health professionals.

Ultimately, the proposed law wants to ensure that Filipinos are able to contribute to the development of the country, and are able to attain better quality of life because their mental needs are assured along with their overall physical and health needs.

The bill integrates mental-health care in the general health-delivery system, especially in the programs being implemented by the DOH and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. It also promotes the study of mental health in both elementary and secondary educational systems to prevent depression, obesity and teenage pregnancy among students of this age group.

It also strengthens the functions and reconstitutes the composition of the Philippine Council for Mental Health (PCMH), which was created under Executive Order 470 and attached to the DOH to provide a coherent, rational and unified response to mental-health problems, concerns and efforts through the formulation and implementation of the National Mental Health Care Services Delivery System.

Likewise, it provides for the rights of person with mental illnesses, or someone being treated for a mental illness, such as the right to freedom from social, economic and political discrimination and stigmatization.

Under the bill, mental-health professionals shall have the right to have a safe and supportive health environment; participate in a continuous professional development program; and participate in the planning, development and management of health services.

Mental-health program

Currently, the DOH’s National Center for Mental Health said the country’s National Mental Health Policy shall be pursued through a mental-health program strategy prioritizing the promotion of mental health, protection of the rights and freedom of persons with mental diseases, the reduction of the burden and consequences of mental ill-health, mental and brain disorders and disabilities.

The DOH also said several committees and teams were created to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the National Mental Health Program.

In 2017 the DOH has allocated a P1-billion funding for the agency’s mental-health programs.

Opposition

Meanwhile, the Psychosocial Disability-Inclusive Philippines (PDIP) has criticized the mental-health bill.

PDIP founder and psychiatric torture survivor Janice Cambri, in a recent statement, said both substitute bills in the Senate and the House of Representatives include discriminatory provisions contravening international human-rights standards.

“The bills allow involuntary treatment and commitment to a mental-health facility on the ground of the existence of mental impairment or incapacity. These are against the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities [CRPD], which the Philippines is a signatory of. They are considered forms of torture,” she said.

“Aside from the CRPD Committee, other UN bodies have also joined the call for the abolition of nonconsensual treatments in mental health, including the Offices of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Council, Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Special Rapporteur on Health who is also a psychiatrist,” Cambri said.

She added: “The WHO has, in fact, sent its comments to these bills that are aligned to the CRPD. The CHR, in its official position, recommended giving primary reference to the CRPD. I have invoked the CRPD during the hearings, but the legislators refused to listen.”

According to Cambri, involuntary psychiatric treatment normally means administration of irreversible mind-altering procedures (electroshock, psychosurgery) and pharmacologic and mechanical restraints, which have established adverse effects and cause profound suffering.

She said permanent, long- and/or short-term serious damages are well documented in mainstream psychiatric research and human-rights organization literature.

“If the bills genuinely promote our human rights, coercive treatments must have no place in legislation. We need to be treated on an equal basis with others before the law,” Cambri added.

PDIP, a member of the 15-country Transforming Communities for the Inclusion of Persons with Psychosocial Disabilities Asia (TCI-Asia), is the country’s pioneer and sole CRPD-based human-rights advocacy organization of persons with psychosocial disabilities.