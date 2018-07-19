Ride with us and have a magical joyride to Enchanted Kingdom!

GOING to the most magical place in the country has just gotten easier with Enchanted Kingdom’s shuttle service in partnership with A-N Shuttle Services, the EKspress Shuttle.

EKspress Shuttle Service is available for one-way trips and round trips, from Ayala Parksquare to Enchanted Kingdom and back. The round-trip shuttle is priced at P1,100 for weekdays and P1,200 for weekends, and is inclusive of a Regular Day Pass including Agila The EKsperience. Those who will avail themselves of the shuttle service only, the round-trip shuttle is priced at P360, while the one-way shuttle is priced at P180 only. For students and senior citizens, the discounted round-trip ticket costs P300, while the discounted one-way ticket costs P150 only.

For those who opt to take the EKspress Shuttle service after a magical and fun-filled day, a one-way ticket from Enchanted Kingdom to Starmall Alabang is available for purchase for only P180. Students and senior citizens will only have to pay P80.

Students and senior citizens will have to present their valid IDs to avail themselves of the discounts.

For more information about the EKspress Shuttle Service schedule, visit www.enchantedkingdom.ph.