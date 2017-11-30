Rice prices to go down soon–NFA

The retail and wholesale prices of rice would decline starting this month with the arrival of imports bought by the private sector via the so-called minimum access volume (MAV) scheme, according to the National Food Authority (NFA).

“The NFA believes that rice prices will eventually settle down to its previous levels when private-sector imports via MAV start arriving in December,” the food agency said in statement released on November 29.

The NFA said the increases in rice prices are not due to a supply shortfall but because of the high farm-gate price of paddy.

“We have adequate volume of industry-wide rice inventories at this time. The country’s rice stocks, at 1.944 million metric tons, would last for 61 days based on the average national daily requirement of 31,462 metric tons,” the NFA said.

“The rice varieties, whose prices were observed to have increased by P1 to P2 per kilogram (kg), were of premium, special and aromatic rice, or those with 5-percent to 15-percent brokens, and not the regular- and well-milled varieties traditionally consumed by the majority of consumers,” it added.

The food agency said traders and retailers have started to mill and sell the low-priced stocks they have accumulated.

“Traders are now milling and starting to sell their newly harvested stocks bought at higher ex-farm prices. This harvest season, for example, traders were buying palay from P18 to P24 per kg. Thus, when processed into rice, the higher wholesale and retail prices will be passed on to retailers and consumers,” the NFA said.

Also, the food agency said rice prices usually go up once the main harvest starts to peak. “A review of the past three years showed that rice prices, indeed, tend to register a slight increase at this period, although this year’s increase is lower compared to those observed in previous years.”

“In November 2014 the prices of regular-milled and well-milled rice were at P40.74 per kg and P43.63 per kg; in 2015 P38 per kg and P42 per kg; in 2016 P35.97 per kg and P41.80 per kg. This month the average retail prices for regular and well-milled varieties are at P37 per kg and P40 per kg,” it added.

In its weekly monitoring report published on November 28, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the average farm-gate price of palay in the third week of November inched up to P18.56 per kg, from the previous week’s quotation of P18.47 per kg.

Increases were also noted both in the prices of well-milled rice and regular-milled rice. The wholesale price of regular-milled rice rose to P35.71 per kg, from the previous week’s P35.64 per kg, while retail price went up to P38.02 per kg, from last week’s P37.97 per kg.

“Quoted at P39.21 per kg, the average wholesale price of well-milled rice inched up from a-week-ago level by 0.15 percent. Compared to the previous year’s quotation of P38.08 per kg, it was, likewise, expensive by 2.96 percent,” the PSA report read.

“Similarly, the average retail price of well-milled rice recorded growth of 0.02 percent from previous week’s level. This week’s average retail price of P42.19 per kg was also higher by 1.89 percent compared with the previous year’s level of P41.41 per kg,” it added.