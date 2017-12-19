RGC Group ready for CARS program, PUV modernization

AT the First Philippine Auto Parts Expo, which was recently held at the Philippine Trade Training Center, local automotive parts manufacturers gathered to showcase their products and capabilities to boost the production in their industry. Several modernized jeepney prototypes were also featured in the event, which made manufacturers more enthusiastic about the future of their business.

With the government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program and public-utility vehicle modernization on its way, the automotive parts manufacturing industry in the Philippines is expected to gain more traction in its production in the years to come.

The Robert G. Cheng (RGC) Group of Cos., the company behind Roberts Automotive and Industrial Parts Manufacturing Corp. and the country’s leading foam manufacturer, Uratex, was one of the exhibitors for the event.

“Presently we are already supplying parts for Mitsubishi and Toyota, and now with the modernization program, we can see that we could provide more for the automotive industry,” RGC Group Executive Vice President Eddie Gallor said. “We are also glad that we now have the help of the government in boosting our local manufacturing industry.”

On top of that, RGC Group will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary next year and Gallor has been with the company since day one.

“We expect to get very busy once these programs are on full effect, and that is another thing to celebrate next year,” he said. “We have worked hard these past decades in keeping up with the times by continuously investing on technologies that improve the quality of our products. This gave us the accreditation for the CARS program and the capacity to do more. We are still operating only at a fraction of the utilization of our investments, and we expect that in the years to come, we could run at our full potential.”

Gallor added the company aims “to develop further our textile company, so that we could add more parts that are supplied locally.” He explained that the demand for cars has been there, but most units come from overseas.

“If automotive production is done here with parts supplied by local manufacturers, it will be a great boost for the manufacturing industry, which is also good for the economy,” Gallor said. “This also means that we could provide more job opportunities for more Filipinos.”

Gallor emphasized that the company is more than ready to meet demand as the CARS and PUV modernization program continue to progress as the years pass.

“I have been in the industry for more than 40 years and we have been prepared many years back,” he said. “We are ready to be more productive when needed. With all the new equipment and technologies we have invested on these past years, I am sure that we can do so much more.”