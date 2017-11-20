Returning MRT to private group not an option

Malacañang does not consider as an option returning the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 to the private sector, despite the numerous breakdowns since the government took over the railway facility, as a Palace official on Monday asked the public to give President Duterte a chance to resolve the problem.

In a news briefing, Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said the riding public should trust the President in his capacity to put the MRT back to normalcy. The past weeks saw the railway facility malfunctioning and, in one occasion, causing a freak accident that had an arm of a female passenger severed.

“Unang-una po, hindi tayo naghuhugas ng kamay. Tinatanggap po natin ang paghamon d’yan sa MRT na ’yan at ang Presidente na mismo ang humingi ng paumanhin dahil nga doon sa palaging pagsira ng ating MRT, [First of all, we are not washing our hands on that matter. We are accepting the challenge on the MRT and the President himself has apologized for the inconvenience it caused the public],” Roque said.

However, Roque said it cannot be denied much of the blame on the MRT fiasco should be laid on the previous administration.

Nonetheless, the Palace official assured the people that the government is doing everything to fix the railway facility in the face of rising discontent from the riding public.

“With the President assuming that he will be responsible for the MRT, let us give the President the opportunity to rectify the many problems that his administration inherited from the past dispensation. But we accept the challenge,” Roque said.

“We are moving forward and we promise better MRT to our riding public. We will show the same political will that the President has shown in his fight against illegal drugs, in his fight against corruption, in bringing this vital service of transportation to the people, as well,” Roque added.

Aside from this, Roque said Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade has Duterte’s “full trust and confidence,” as he implements remedial measures to alleviate the traffic crisis caused by the string of MRT breakdowns.

“The President has said he will back up Secretary Tugade in whatever he may need to effect immediate reform of the MRT,” the Palace official revealed.

Some lawmakers have called on the President to sack Tugade for the secretary’s failure to return the MRT to normalcy after more than one year in service. According to Party-list Rep. Gary C. Alejano of Magdalo, Duterte should now replace Tugade with a Cabinet member that “could deliver,” following the transportation chief’s “dismal performance” in addressing traffic congestion and MRT breakdowns.